Grant delay a cashflow setback for women's clubs

Women’s Premier League clubs have not given up hope of state funding after a €50,000 per club grant proposal hit an early setback.
Clubs, able to operate on a semi-professional basis for the first time this year, worked off the understanding that the funding was a formality between the FAI and Sport Ireland and would be paid before fixtures break ahead of the upcoming World Cup.
However, the 11 top-flight teams were informed of the blow this week; the cash gap leaving many blindsided as they try to raise the standard by moving beyond mere expenses reimbursement for players.
The current stance by Sport Ireland, who insist the proposal is still being considered, highlights the rigorous scrutiny they’re placing on pleas for financial assistance from the football sector.
It is well known that the Government coffers have been swelled by multibillion tax receipts but the detail and demands required to gain a slice back through grants hasn’t eased.
Senior officials at Leinster House are particularly bemused by the sparse take-up of Sports Capital Grants earned by clubs at all levels.
Still, creating an industry for female players to earn a wage playing at home while pushing for a place in an Ireland squad six weeks away from featuring at the World Cup must be a priority. This development represents the latest signal of stagnation.
Last year, then Minister of State for Sport Jack Chambers confirmed this morning that women’s GAA players would have their annual €400 grant upgraded to equal the €1,200 paid to men’s players.