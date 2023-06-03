Shackling De Bruyne could turn final for United

1. Stop De Bruyne

Forget Erling Haaland - all 52 goals worth - because once the ball reaches him, the odds are heavily stacked in favour of it ending in the back of the goal. The key will be to stop his service and no pairing in Europe’s big five leagues generated more goals this season than the eight Kevin De Bruyne laid on for the Norwegian in the Premier League (11 in all competitions).

That may require Erik ten Hag making a calculated gamble and starting with the combative Fred in United’s two-man holding midfield, alongside Casemiro. Fred divides supporters, as to his effectiveness, and he is often as efficient in breaking up United’s attack as he is the opposition’s. But he starred when his team won the Old Trafford derby and putting in Fred to try and shackle the brilliant Belgian may be the pre-match selection surprise that swings the final in the Reds’ favour.

2. Unleash Garnacho

If starting Fred would be a minor surprise, starting with teenager Alejandro Garnacho on the wing would be a downright stunner BUT there is a case to be made, even if the winger has made a grand total of 11 starts in his career.

It has been a long time since United fans have been this energised by a young talent and the 18-year-old seems to have a similar effect on his team-mates, judging by his impact off the bench late in games.

A substitute cameo is still the most likely option for the Argentinian but United are without Anthony Martial for sure, and almost certainly Brazilian winger Antony, requiring something of a tactical re-think. With limited options for his four forward positions, should he play his preferred 4-2-3-1, the smart money is on Marcus Rashford at the number nine with Christian Eriksen as the number 10, Bruno Fernandes on the right and Jadon Sancho on the left of the three-man attacking midfield.

But still, the prospect of an unpredictable dynamo of a teenager running at City’s defence is an intriguing one.

WING THREAT: Manchester United's Argentinian midfielder Alejandro Garnacho celebrates. Pic: LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images

3. Use Rashford on the break

He hasn’t received the same headlines as Haaland, but Rashford’s 30-goal season for United is almost as impressive, in its own way, as the efforts of the City striker.

City’s back four is hardly lacking pace but, as they did in the win in January, United may well think their best prospect is to sit in a low block, soak up the pressure with Fred and Casemiro in front of the back four, and play on the counter. Easier said than done, of course.

That has worked for Antonio Conte’s Spurs in the last couple of seasons and it is how Brentford won at the Etihad in November, with Ivan Toney twice on the mark. What chance United earning a similar result at Wembley with Rashford in the role of Toney?