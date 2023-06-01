Ireland boss backs Chiedozie Ogbene to make big summer move

Injury has ruled Chiedozie Ogbene out of the Republic of Ireland’s summer qualifiers against Greece and Gibraltar but Stephen Kenny is certain that his winger is set for a move higher up the ladder of English football.

The 26-year old is out of contract with Championship club Rotherham United and was already the subject of some fevered speculation as to his future when the transfer window last opened in January of this year.

It was reported last month that Rotherham had offered him the most lucrative contract in the club’s history in an attempt to persuade him to stay. Swansea City, as well as clubs in Belgium and Turkey, were others said to be thinking of moves.

A bad hamstring tear has cost him this latest chance to represent his country however and this despite the decision to have the player work with a physio for the last number of weeks since his return home to Cork.

Ogbene also joined up with Kenny’s squad for the recent training camp held in Bristol where he did more work with the physios but the decision was ultimately made that the upcoming Euro 2024 games had come around too soon and he has not been named in the squad.

“We've tried to get him right because he's an infectious character, Chiedozie, brilliant in the group,” Kenny explained on Thursday afternoon. “He played well in his last game against France, excellent game.

“He's had a very, very good season for Rotherham, he's been excellent for Rotherham this season and I'm sure he'll get a very good move now on the back of that, and he deserves it, he deserves it.” The Republic of Ireland boss also explained that Ryan Manning’s absence from the 25-man roster was due to personal reasons and that the defender would very much be in the running to feature for the side in the future.

“Liam Scales benefited there. Liam Scales has come in because he's been playing right up with Aberdeen and gives us that left foot in the back three. He gives us that option, which Ryan would have also, particularly in the game against Gibraltar, where he would have been an option at left-sided centre-back.” Everton’s Tom Cannon is another absentee from the senior setup. He hasn’t trained for four weeks due to a bout of tonsilitis but Kenny expects the forward to link up with the Ireland U21s for their games in Austria while staying on standby for the seniors.