Manchester United’s Anthony Martial ruled out of FA Cup final through injury

Martial picked up the problem in United’s final Premier League game of the season.
Manchester United’s Anthony Martial ruled out of FA Cup final through injury
Anthony Martial will play no part in the FA Cup final against Manchester City (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Tue, 30 May, 2023 - 21:55
PA

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has been ruled out of Saturday’s FA Cup final against Manchester City due to a hamstring injury.

Martial picked up the problem in United’s final Premier League game of the season after stepping off the bench on Sunday against Fulham and scans have revealed the full extent of the damage.

United said in a statement: “Anthony Martial is out of Saturday’s Emirates FA Cup final against Manchester City due to injury.

“The France international strained his hamstring towards the end of Sunday’s 2-1 win against Fulham at Old Trafford.

“Assessments have since revealed a muscle tear that rules the 27-year-old out of the Wembley showdown.”

Martial missed United’s first two Premier League games this season due to a hamstring problem, while other small injuries since have restricted him to 29 appearances in all competitions in which he has scored nine goals.

Only 11 of his 21 league appearances this season have been in the starting line-up, but he had been hoping to be in contention to start at Wembley against City, who are looking to complete a domestic treble.

The former Lyon winger, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Sevilla, joined United from Monaco for £36million in 2015 and has made almost 200 league appearances for the club in total.

More in this section

Everton v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League - Goodison Park Premier League referee Andre Marriner announces retirement
Chelsea v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League - Quarter Final - Second Leg - Stamford Bridge Mauricio Pochettino does not want to keep Joao Felix – Atletico Madrid president
Coventry City v Luton Town - Sky Bet Championship - Play Off - Final - Wembley Stadium Rob Page aiming to have Tom Lockyer back for Wales’ September fixtures
Man UtdPlace: UK
AS Roma v Salernitana - Serie A

‘Better coach, same DNA’: Mourinho matures as Roma target more glory

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd