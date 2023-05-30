Cork City bounce adds to club’s allure

Richie Holland believes the uptick in Cork City’s results will help entice a new manager.

Efforts to source a permanent successor to Colin Healy since he quit at the start of May are ongoing, with at least one former league-winning manager believed to have shied away from the vacancy.

Back-to-back wins for the first time this season — against Sligo and Shamrock Rovers at Turner’s Cross —have spiked morale around a club that was in danger of slipping straight back into the First Division.

That threat still lingers as they remain five points adrift in the relegation playoff berth as they reach the midway point of the campaign on Friday. Given the fixture is away to a Drogheda United outfit they’re chasing in eight place, its importance is abundantly clear.

Holland, former assistant to Healy who has stayed on to assist Liam Buckley and Liam Kearney within the caretaker operation, feels a suitably qualified candidate could be watching the team’s renaissance fancying a crack at spearheading the second half of the season.

“Maybe the way things are going, it has made it a little bit easier to find the right man,” noted Holland. “The club is not rushing into a decision and everyone is happy with the way results are going, including the owner Dermot Usher.”

Holland distanced himself from the permanent post, partially due to the minimum coaching badge requirement, but is content being part of a set-up that could be asked to see out the remainder of the 2023 series. “We are going to keep going until there is an appointment made,” he said.

“I’m happy doing what I’m doing. One thing I would say is I don’t have the Uefa Pro licence, which is a key factor.”

While Holland has tried to downplay Friday’s game as a perceived six-pointer, he’s glad to have captain Cian Coleman and Josh Honohan back from suspension. That could be needed, for fellow defender Ally Gilchrist’s hamstring injury continues to cause trouble and Jonas Häkkinen may be held in reserve with a view to Monday’s visit of Bohemians to Turner’s Cross for the second part of the Bank Holiday weekend double-header.

“Jonas played the last two games but we had to rush him back for the first one because we were short of options,” he admitted. “We’ll see how everybody is but this is an important week for the club.”

Meanwhile, Ireland international and former Cork City hero Seani Maguire has been released by Coventry City just three days after the Sky Blues’ Championship play-off final defeat to Luton.

Maguire made seven appearances for Coventry after joining from Preston in January.