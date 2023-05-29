Jude Bellingham named Bundesliga player of the season

The England midfielder won the award just two days after his club Borussia Dortmund missed out on the Bundesliga title to Bayern Munich on goal difference
Jude Bellingham named Bundesliga player of the season

AWARD WINNER: Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham has been named the Bundesliga player of the season for 2022-23. Pic: Tim Goode/PA

Mon, 29 May, 2023 - 21:50
PA Sport

Jude Bellingham has been named the Bundesliga’s player of the season.

The England midfielder won the award just two days after his club Borussia Dortmund missed out on the Bundesliga title to Bayern Munich on goal difference.

Bellingham has made more than 130 appearances since joining Dortmund from Birmingham for just over £20million three years ago.

“Every year or half year that I’ve played at the club, my responsibility in the team has increased,” Bellingham was quoted as saying on the official Bundesliga website.

“I have to continue to be everywhere on the pitch and try my best to contribute going forwards and backwards and try and control games, try to dominate the midfield.

“My teammates, the coaches and the staff have helped me to develop.

“I came to the club as a talented lad, but I have added elements to my game that have taken it to the next level and I think that’s down to them, mainly.”

Bellingham, who turns 20 next month, captained Dortmund this season to become the club’s youngest-ever skipper and scored 14 goals in all competitions.

He has been strongly linked to a move away from Germany this summer, with Real Madrid reportedly leading the race for his signature.

More in this section

Barnsley v Sheffield Wednesday: Sky Bet League One Play-Off Final Darren Moore: Joint effort led Sheffield Wednesday to promotion
Barnsley v Sheffield Wednesday - Sky Bet League One - Play Off - Final - Wembley Stadium Sheffield Wednesday promoted to Championship after last-gasp extra-time goal sinks Barnsley
Manchester United v Fulham - Premier League - Old Trafford David De Gea says Manchester United are ready for one more ‘special’ battle
BellinghamPlace: EuropePlace: UK
<p>INVESTMENT NEEDED: Eddie Howe believes Newcastle need to invest in order to compete on all fronts next season. Pic: Owen Humphreys/PA</p>

Newcastle must add strength in depth to compete next season – Eddie Howe

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd