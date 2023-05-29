Luciano Spalletti ‘a free man’ after leading Napoli to Serie A success

President Aurelio De Laurentiis said that the 64-year-old has asked to take a sabbatical and will leave the club with a year left on his contract
LEAVING ON A HIGH: Luciano Spalletti is set to leave Napoli. Pic: Michele Nucci/LaPresse via AP

Mon, 29 May, 2023 - 20:40
PA Sport

Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti is set to leave the club after guiding them to their first Serie A title in 33 years.

President Aurelio De Laurentiis said that the 64-year-old, who took over the Partenopei in 2021, has asked to take a sabbatical and will leave the club with a year left on his contract.

“He’s a free man, now it’s right that he continues to do what he wants. I thank him,” De Laurentiis told Italian broadcaster Rai as reported by Sky Italy.

Napoli clinched their first title since 1990, when Diego Maradona led them to the Scudetto, with five games to spare.

Spalletti has asked to take a sabbatical (Nick Potts/PA)

Spalletti’s final game in charge is set to be at home to Sampdoria next Sunday.

Reports in Italy suggest Napoli will attempt to bring in former Barcelona and Spain head coach Luis Enrique to replace Spalletti.

A number of their star players such as top scorer Victor Osimhen and centre-back Kim Min-jae have been linked with moves away from Naples this summer, with a host of Premier League clubs among those reportedly interested.

