Cork City's 'back to basics' approach paying dividends

Ruairi Keating is creeping towards golden boot territory but admits it’s defensive improvements that have reignited Cork City’s season.

Back-to-back wins for the first time this campaign against Sligo and Shamrock Rovers over a seven-day period have brightened the outlook for City on their Premier Division return.

His solitary strikes against the pair of Rovers at Turner’s Cross a week apart sealed six points and lifted Keating to seven goals for the season, within two of leading marksman Max Mata from Sligo.

Scoring hasn’t been a problem for City this season – their haul of 20 exceeds by four that of Damien Duff’s Shelbourne in sixth place – but they’ve stemmed the flow at the other end to rid their tag as the worst team defensively.

Colin Healy opted to quit four games into their recent crisis of six straight defeats but the emphasis regardless of who was on the sidelines centred on tightening up at the back.

New Director of Football Liam Buckley joined Academy lead Liam Kearney and Healy’s assistant Richie Holland and Declan Coleman on an interim basis, a set-up that could remain in-situ throughout the second half of the season if the search by owner Dermot Usher for a suitable successor proves fruitless.

“We’ve stripped it back to basics,” admitted the experienced Keating, formerly with Sligo Rovers, Finn Harps and Galway United.

“It’s about keeping it simple, defending the box and competing in the other penalty area.

“We’ve had two clean sheets in the last two games and hopefully we can maintain that momentum.

“Liam has got bundles of experience, having been around for a long, long time so he was always going to strip it back to basics and get boys’ confidence going.

“We’d had a couple of bad nights and this was a fresh start for everybody.”

Uplifting as beating the four-in-a-row chasing champions was, victories last weekend also for Drogheda United and Sligo Rovers positioned ahead have left the Rebels stationary in terms of table traction.

Five points remains the gap to close for City to escape the relegation play-off berth and Keating admits that a third win on the spin on Friday when they travel to Drogs is imperative.

“I think we have to win up there because they’re five points ahead,” Keating said, highlighting the importance of beating a side who also turned over the Hoops seven days earlier.

“We haven’t picked up enough points so, if we don’t build momentum, you can be sucked down and teams start pulling away from us.

“We should’ve beaten them at home in the 1-1 draw earlier this season - letting that one slip - so we must travel there with a game-plan and execute it well.

“We knew it was going to be difficult because it was pretty much the same team from the First Division.

“This is a completely different level, with top players and teams, so it’s been a learning experience. We had a tricky start but we’re finally coming into the campaign. We’re still very much in this.”

Friday - LOI Premier Division: Drogheda United v Cork City, Weavers Park, 7.45pm.