Chelsea confirm appointment of Mauricio Pochettino

The Argentine will begin his new role on 1 July 2023 on a two-year contract, with a club option of a further year.
Mon, 29 May, 2023 - 13:09
Examiner Sport

Chelsea have officially confirmed that Mauricio Pochettino will become their head coach from the beginning of the 2023/24 season.

Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley, Chelsea’s co-sporting directors, told the club's official website; "Mauricio’s experience, standards of excellence, leadership qualities and character will serve Chelsea Football Club well as we move forward.

"He is a winning coach, who has worked at the highest levels, in multiple leagues and languages. His ethos, tactical approach and commitment to development all made him the exceptional candidate."

Owners Todd Boehly, Behdad Eghbali, José E. Feliciano, Mark Walter and Hansjörg Wyss added: "The sporting team conducted a diligent and thoughtful process that the Board is proud of.

"We are delighted that Mauricio will be joining Chelsea. Mauricio is a world-class coach with an outstanding track record. We are all looking forward to having him on board."

Pochettino’s staff will include Jesus Perez, Miguel d’Agostino, Toni Jimenez and Sebastiano Pochettino.

