Brentford complete City double but fall short of Europe

BRENTFORD 1 (Pinnock 86) MANCHESTER CITY 0

“Can we play you every week?” was the mocking chant from Brentford's supporters after a late goal from Ethan Pinnock ended Manchester City's 25-match unbeaten run and completed home and away victories over the Premier League champions.

The win was not enough to enable Brentford to qualify for the European Conference League, as Aston Villa pipped them to that competition, but it capped a memorable season for Thomas Frank's men, who have also beaten Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham this season.

Their first home game of the season was a 4-0 thrashing of United, and they ended the campaign with an ultimately comfortable win over City, who did not force a single save from David Raya in the Brentford goal.

A couple of early near-misses and a late goal-line clearance was all City mustered, though it has to be said Pep Guardiola decided to use mainly second-choice players, with only Ederson and Kyle Walker likely to start in either the FA Cup final next Saturday or the Champions League final a week later.

He revealed after that “four or five players have niggles, not big injuries,” which will mean an anxious race to get key players fit for City's two big cup finals over the next fortnight.

“Ruben (Dias) didn’t train for ten days and nor did Jack Grealish. After the Brighton game Kevin (De Bruyne) felt the same feelings he had some weeks ago. It’s not a big, big issue. I think they will be ready but it’s only ready for training sessions.”

Manuel Akanji was also left at home, while Rodri, Bernardo Silva and Erling Haaland were unused substitutes, with Guardiola admitting his players were drained after their incredible push to overtake Arsenal's eight-point lead and win the title by 5 points over the past two months.

“The guys who didn’t play here, who normally play, they were really exhausted yesterday. We spoke with them and they said that they were mentally drained.

“I said to the players after the match today we've finished another Premier League campaign that you won deservedly. Enjoy two days with your families. Don’t see each other. On Wednesday we can prepare the first final.”

City will surely be sharper than they were here. Brentford were better from the start, well-organised and always dangerous from set-pieces and breakaways.

City's only chances of note fell in the first half to the inexperienced Cole Palmer and Sergio Gomez, who both shot weakly and wide. Julian Alvarez glanced a header wide of the far post at the end of the first half, and that was as good as it got for City.

Brentford did not create much more in the opening half, and their best chances came from set plays. Zanka's long throws caused panic in the City defence and from one Ben Mee had a powerful shot on the turn was well saved by Ederson, and later another throw gave Vitaly Janelt the chance to volley over the bar.

The second-half started in similarly low-key fashion, and after another quiet half hour or so, it was all smiles for Brentford and their supporters when Pinnock scored in the dying minutes. Substitute Kevin Schade raced down the right, crossed to the far post where Bryan Mbeumo headed the ball back across goal and Pinnock shot low and hard past Ederson.

It meant City lost for the first time since Tottenham beat them on February 7, but with the Premier League title already wrapped up last week, and finals of the FA Cup and Champions League to come, they are on the brink of a historic treble.

BRENTFORD: Raya 7 ; Zanka 7, Pinnock 8, Mee 7; Hickey 6 (Dasilva 70), Daamsgaard 7 (Schade 70) Janelt 7, Onyeka 7 (Baptiste 81), Henry 8 ; Mbeumo 7 (Ghoddos 89), Wissa 7 (Roerslev 89).

MAN CITY: Ederson 7; Walker 6, Laporte 6, Ake 6 (Charles 63), Gomez 6; Lewis 7, Phillips 6; Mahrez 6, Palmer 7, Foden 7; Alvarez 6.

Referee: John Brooks 6/10