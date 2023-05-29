Ryan plays strongest hand but Rebels trumped by Limerick's royal flush 

LIMERICK 3-25

CORK 1-30

One point was all it took to send Limerick into a Munster final and Cork packing from the championship. One point the other way and because of events in Thurles it would have been Cork facing Clare and Limerick heading to Tullamore in three weeks. Instead, it’s Limerick who suddenly look more like their former assured selves and Pat Ryan’s side left twiddling thumbs for the remainder of the year.

Watched by a tremendous 40,847 crowd in TUS Gaelic Grounds, Patrick Horgan’s impressive 1-14 haul, like his 3-10 against Kilkenny in an All-Ireland semi-final four years ago, was awesome but not substantial enough to down a Limerick side who seem to have rediscovered their sense of timing and graft if not everything that has made them such masters these last few years.

For the second successive game, Cork presented a straight flush to be trumped by the royal variety. It will give them no solace that the two teams that bested them will face off in the Munster final. As well as being their first failure in the round-robin era, it was their early championship exit since May 27, 2001 when Limerick also ushered them to the door by a solitary point.

They may be close but not close enough and Ryan wasn’t in the mood for his back to be patted. Aside from the Waterford game, Cork have too often looked for last-gasp heroics to pull off results. Too much chasing and not enough hunting.

Level 0-18 to 2-12 at half-time, Cork only experienced parity one more time three minutes into the second half. The last time they were ahead in the game was the 28th minute, three minutes prior to Niall O’Leary failing to clear the ball, William O’Donoghue turning over the ball and setting up Cathal O’Neill for Limerick’s goal.

Putting the hosts four up, a 44th minute penalty strike by Diarmaid Byrnes after Aaron Gillane had shown enough to be awarded one from Seán O’Donoghue appeared to set Limerick on their way but Cork were back within a point six minutes later.

But then Limerick rediscovered those afterburners of theirs, wrestling back the puck-out advantage and hitting Cork for six of their own without a response to go seven points up in the 59th minute.

“They won a lot of the puckouts in the second half,” acknowledged Ryan, “but I thought our fellas tried manfully and we got a bit more joy around it then in the last bits and pieces and the couple of lads we brought on made a bit of a difference, gave us a bit of energy.

“We gave away the last score when we were a point down that went back in on the edge of the square and we were disappointed that we didn’t get that out. We were chasing the game for a point then.”

Kiely was upset with Limerick’s defending for Horgan’s goal on the hour mark, which he followed with a free to bring Cork within a score. Limerick only hit three more points but they also fluffed a goal chance and by that stage Gearóid Hegarty was looking like the player of recent seasons.

Kiely reviewed: “We knew that going out to the second half, that even though they (Cork) may not get as much ball, that they are being very efficient, so we'd to really try and get on top and dominate and we did that for long periods of it and then they came into their own as they have done for games this year. They've finished really strong in that final 12, 15-minute period.

“I can only just salute the resilience and tenacity of our guys to just keep doing the right thing, keep going after it, even though we'd a few wides ourselves in that period of time that would have seen us more comfortably across the line, they went wide or they dropped short, but we still went after it and kept after it.”

Going into additional time, Seamus Harnedy’s fourth point brought Cork to within a point only for Diarmaid Byrnes to pistol a 65. Horgan responded with a free, which was cancelled out with a Flanagan effort. A second Horgan free followed but Cork ran out of time when a draw would have been good enough to remain in the competition.

Neither Limerick’s slow start nor Cork’s weak second quarter were evident here as Limerick were 0-5 to 0-3 ahead after 10 minutes. However, Cork powered into the game with six consecutive scores without answer and led 0-11 to 0-7 after 18 minutes.

It was a chastening period for Limerick but they were creating plenty of space in Cork’s half of the field and found the net for the first time in the 22nd minute. From a Kyle Hayes delivery, Gillane leaped superbly behind O’Donoghue to feed Flanagan to fire the ball past Patrick Collins’ near side.

Cork’s response was strong and they were a couple of points up when Gillane broke through again but his kicked effort came off the butt of the post on the hour mark. However, Cathal O’Neill wasn’t denied a minute later when Niall O’Leary ran into traffic and William O’Donoghue passed the ball inside to O’Neill to finish.

Limerick’s discipline was letting them down, though, and half of their outfield defence were in James Owens’ book by the end of the half. Cork ended the half with the last three points of the half, two of them Horgan frees punishing bookable offences.

On a day when he lost and then regained the all-time top championship scorer’s mantle from TJ Reid, Horgan will again have too much time to ponder what might have been. Cork’s pursuit of the ultimate crown goes into a 19th season. Limerick’s drive for a fifth Munster and fourth All-Ireland in five years can begin.

Scorers for Limerick: D. Byrnes (1-4, 1-0 pen, 0-1 65); S. Flanagan (1-3); A. Gillane (0-5, 2 frees); C. O’Neill (1-0); D. O’Donovan, G. Hegarty (0-3 each); T. Morrissey (0-2); W. O’Donoghue, B. Nash, P. Casey, D. Hannon, K. Hayes (0-1 each).

Scorers for Cork: P. Horgan (1-14, 0-11 frees); D. Fitzgibbon, S. Harnedy (0-4 each); D. Dalton (0-3, 2 frees); S. Kingston (0-2); T. O’Mahony, L. Meade, R. Downey (0-1 each).

LIMERICK: N. Quaid; M. Casey, D. Morrissey, B. Nash; D. Byrnes, D. Hannon (c), K. Hayes; D. O’Donovan, W. O’Donoghue; G. Hegarty, C. O’Neill, T. Morrissey; S. Flanagan, A. Gillane, P. Casey.

Subs for Limerick: R. English for D. Hannon (53); D. Reidy for T. Morrissey (57); C. Coughlan for M. Casey (65); G. Mulcahy for P. Casey (65); C. Lynch for D. O’Donovan (67).

CORK: P. Collins; N. O’Leary, S. O’Donoghue (c), D. Cahalane; G. Mellerick, C. Joyce, R. Downey; B. Roche, L. Meade; D. Fitzgibbon, T. O’Mahony, S. Harnedy; D. Dalton, P. Horgan, S. Kingston.

Subs for Cork: E. Twomey for L. Meade (temp 35+3-h-t); B. Hayes for B. Roche (39); C. Lehane for T. O’Mahony (54); P. Power for S. Kingston (58); E. Twomey for L. Meade (59); S. Barrett for D. Dalton (temp 65-f-t).

Referee: J. Owens (Wexford).