Dean Smith in the dark on Foxes future after relegation

Leicester City 2

West Ham United 1

Leicester City’s interim manager Dean Smith admitted he had failed, as the club’s nine-year stay in the Premier League ended – just seven years after they won the title.

Leicester’s 2-1 win against West Ham United was irrelevant as Everton beat Bournemouth 1-0 at Goodison Park to avoid the drop by two points.

The Foxes join Leeds United and Southampton in the Sky Bet Championship next season and Smith admits his future is unclear.

Smith, 52, had the mandate of keeping the club up but he managed just nine points from his eight games in charge after replacing Brendan Rodgers.

The former Aston Villa, Norwich City and Brentford manager led Villa to Premier League safety on the last day in 2019-20 but he was unable to repeat the feat.

Asked about his future, Smith said: “Nothing – that’s me. It was seven weeks, eight games – we didn’t speak about anything beyond that.

“I will speak to ‘Top’ (chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha) over the next couple of days and commiserate with him because the time and effort he puts into this football club is there for all to see.

“But I’m not even thinking about my future at the moment.

“It’s raw getting relegated now, so I’ll reflect on it, and speak to Jon (Rudkin, director of football) and ‘Top’ but it’s a hypothetical question at the moment.”

Leicester’s players waited on the pitch for their fate to be sealed as Everton’s game played out, then there was a mix of tears, boos and polite applause as the result filtered through.

The last decade has brought unprecedented success to Leicester – a Premier League title, an FA Cup, Community Shield, a Champions League quarter-final and a UEFA Conference League semi-final.

Smith believes Leicester will return to the top flight.

“The raw materials this club has is an elite club. It feels raw now and it hurts and everybody will be devastated, but with the infrastructure it has got it will bounce back,” he insisted.

Leicester’s fate is likely to lead to a mass exodus. Jonny Evans, Youri Tielemans – who scored Leicester’s FA Cup final winner in 2021 – Nampalys Mendy, Jamie Vardy and Caglar Soyoncu are all out of contract, while James Maddison and Harvey Barnes are likely to move on.

But Smith admits he is in the dark over what will happen with the players.

“I have no idea. Contrary to popular belief I don’t know whose contracts are up – I haven’t even looked,” he said. “That’s a job for someone else, not me.”

Barnes’s 34th-minute goal gave Smith’s side hope of a dramatic last-day great escape.

But Abdoulaye Doucoure’s thunderbolt for Everton at Goodison Park which gave them a 1-0 win meant Wout Faes’s second goal at King Power Stadium was irrelevant, Pablo Fornals’s consolation even less so.

Cutting in from the left touchline, Barnes’s one-two with Iheanacho took out Thirlo Kehrer and Flynn Downes before he calmly stroked the ball low across Lucasz Fabianski.

But Abdoulaye Doucoure’s goal for Everton meant that and Wout Faes’s header was meaningless.

Pablo Fornals pulled one back on 79 when he cut inside and beat goalkeeper Daniel Iversen at his near post with a low effort.

West Ham manager David Moyes said: “I never like seeing another club drop down because it’s a devastating feeling.”

Leicester City (4-2-3-1): Iversen 6; Castagne 6 (Ricardo Pereira 90+1 minutes), Faes 7, Evans 6, Thomas 5; Soumaré 6, Dewsbury-Hall 6 (Mendy 71 minutes, 6); Maddison 8, Tielemans 7, Barnes 7; Iheanacho 7 (Vardy 77 minutes, 6).

Substitutes: Smithies, Souttar, Amartey, Daka, Praet, Tetê.

Booked: Evans.

West Ham (4-2-3-1): Fabianski 7; Kehrer 6, Coufal 6, Aguerd 6, Cresswell 6 (Emerson 71 minutes, 6); Downes 7, Rice 7; Benrahma 6 (Bowen 63 minutes, 6), Lucas Paquetá 7 (Cornet 71 minutes, 6), Fornals 6; Antonio 7 (Ings 63 minutes, 6).

Substitutes: Zouma, Lanzini, Aréola, Ogbonna, Soucek.

Booked: Ings.

Referee: Simon Hooper 7/10 Ends