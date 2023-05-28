Leicester relegated seven years after title win, despite win over Hammers

Leicester City 2

West Ham United 1

There were tears and boos as just seven years after being crowned champions, Leicester City were relegated following Everton’s win against Bournemouth.

Harvey Barnes’s 34th-minute goal against West Ham United gave Dean Smith’s side hope of a dramatic last-day great escape.

But Abdoulaye Doucoure’s thunderbolt for Everton at Goodison Park meant Wout Faes’s second goal at King Power Stadium was irrelevant, Pablo Fornals’s consolation even less so as Leicester joined Leeds United and Southampton in going down to the Sky Bet Championship.

There was a mix of tears, boos and polite applause as Leicester’s players waited on the pitch for their fate to be sealed as Everton’s game played out.

A victory could never have been met with such sadness.

Smith led Aston Villa to Premier League safety on the last day in 2019-20 but he was unable to repeat the feat and the interim manager’s future is now on the line.

The last decade has brought unprecedented success to Leicester– a Premier League title, an FA Cup Community Shield, a Champions League quarter-final and a UEFA Conference League semi-final.

Leicester’s fate is likely to lead to a mass exodus.

Jonny Evans, Youri Tielemans – who scored Leicester’s FA Cup final winner in 2021 – Nampalys Mendy, Jamie Vardy and Caglar Soyoncu are all out of contract, while James Maddison and Harvey Barnes are likely to move on.

West Ham forced the first save of the match. Mikhail Antonio curled his effort straight at goalkeeper Daniel Iversen.

Fornals and Antonio fired off target as West Ham looked to exploit the space around Leicester’s back line before Barnes curled low straight at Lucasz Fabinski.

Leicester were looking more threatening and Iheanacho hit the top of the crossbar with a shot on the turn.

Barnes settled those Leicester nerves when he deservedly put them ahead with a superb goal in the 34th minute.

Cutting in from the left touchline, his one-two with Iheanacho took out Thirlo Kehrer and Flynn Downes from West Ham before he calmly stroked the ball low across Fabianski.

At this point, Leicester were staying up as Everton were goalless at home to Bournemouth.

But all that changed as Abdoulaye Doucoure put Everton ahead in the 57th minute, diluting Leicester’s celebrations as Faes headed home Youri Tielemans’s free kick on 62.

Fornals pulled one back on 79 when he cut inside and beat Iversen at his near post with a low effort after an awful pass from Luke Thomas on halfway.

Leicester City (4-2-3-1): Iversen 6; Castagne 6, Faes 7, Evans 6, Thomas 5; Soumaré 6, Dewsbury-Hall 6 (Mendy 71 minutes, 6); Maddison 8, Tielemans 7, Barnes 7; Iheanacho 7 (Vardy 77 minutes, 6).

Substitutes: Smithies, Souttar, Amartey, Daka, Ricardo Pereira, Praet, Tetê.

Booked: Evans.

West Ham (4-2-3-1): Fabianski 7; Kehrer 6, Coufal 6, Aguerd 6, Cresswell 6 (Emerson 71 minutes, 6); Downes 7, Rice 7; Benrahma 6 (Bowen 63 minutes, 6), Lucas Paquetá 7 (Cornet 71 minutes, 6), Fornals 6; Antonio 7 (Ings 63 minutes, 6).

Substitutes: Zouma, Lanzini, Aréola, Ogbonna, Soucek.

Booked: Ings.

Referee: Simon Hooper 7/10 Ends Sent from Mail for Windows