Goal fest for Arsenal as they slot five past Wolves

ARSENAL 5-0 WOLVES

MEMBERS of Arsene Wenger's 2004 Invincibles were here to witness Mikel Arteta's 23 vintage match their record for 26 wins in a season in an atmosphere worthy of another title-winning season.

What a shame, for Arsenal, they were unable to go close to matching the unbeaten element of that greatest ever Premier League achievement as their poor recent form allowed Manchester City to finish the season as Champions, albeit only five points clear.

The next step for Arteta is to sustain the heights through an entire season to stand any chance of matching the Manchester machine.

The Arsenal fans loved it from start to finish. They witnessed their side score 103 times in all competitions this season and a lot of their love was aimed to trying to persuade villain turned hero Granit Xhaka not to leave the club this summer.

The latest of those 103 goals began to flow after only ten minutes. Gabriel Jesus wriggled clear on the right and dinked in a cross which was made-to-measure for a powerful downward header for Xhaka to get his and Arsenal's party started right. Only three minutes later and he was at it again with a truly struck left foot shot.

The third, in the 24th minute, was a touch of class as Leandro Trossard passed and Bukayo Saka celebrated his new multi-million-Euro contract with a touch to control and a viciously bent left foot shot plum inside the far post.

Anyone who questions whether or not Saka is worth a long-term deal worth up to €50milllion should be mindful of the fact this marked the occasion when he became the first Arsenal player in the competition's history to feature in every single Premier League game in back-to-back seasons.

Not only that, he has probably been their best player and is targeted for a good kicking in most matches. He was fouled out of this fixture with about half an hour to go.

Xhaka could and should have completed a first half hat-trick with just over half an hour gone. Saka and Odegaard combined for the umpteenth time down the right to present their team-mate with his easiest shooting chance yet. This time he fluffed it and dribbled a mishit shot spinning tamely wide of Jose Sa's goal.

Thomas Partey thought he had added a second half fourth goal for Arsenal only for referee to award a foul against keeper Sa by Ben White. A soft decision, but not over-ruled by the VAR.

Jesus made sure of the four-goal advantage soon after when he got on the end of another accurate simple pass from Trossard to head in his tenth League goal of this first season at Arsenal. Not bad a for a player who spent a large chunk out recovering from post-World Cup surgery.

The fifth came from the unlikely source of young Polish defender Jakub Kiwior, who finished a goal mouth scramble by scoring his first goal for club with an assist from substitute Emile Smith Rowe.

Arsenal: Ramsdale 6, Partey 7, White 6, Gabriel 6, Kiwior 6 (Tierney 80), Jorginho 6, Odegaard 9 (Smith Rowe 75), Xhaka 8 (Vieira 75), Saka 7 (Nelson 60), Trossard 7 (Nketiah 80), Jesus 7.

Subs: Turner, Holding, Bandeira, Walter

Wolves: Sa 7, Semedo 5, Collins 5, Kilman 5 (Toti 68), Bueno 3 (Ait-Nouri 45), Nunes 5 (Neves 45), Lemina 5, Gomes 5 (Hodge 85), A Traore 5, Hwang 5 (B Traore 67), Jimenez 5.

Subs: Bentley, Cunha, Dawson, Sarabia.

Referee: Andre Marriner 5