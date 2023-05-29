Premier League awards: No arguing with Haaland Premier League dominance

Player of the Year: Erling Haaland (Man City): We’d love to be the ones to break the mould and justify choosing someone else; but how on earth is that possible?

Haaland is breaking records by the week and went into final game with 36 goals in the Premier League in 35 games, plus 12 in the Champions League, three in the FA Cup and one in the Carabao Cup.

If you include international goals for Norway his grand total is 58 for the campaign, which are figures that only Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi see as normal. To be at that level at the age of just 22, in his first ever Premier League season, defies belief. The reality is that he will only get better and could dominate this award until he wants a new challenge.

Young Player of the Year: Bukayo Saka (Arsenal): Saka, who has just signed a new long-term contract at the Emirates, has personified the upgraded Arsenal this season, and it looks like he’ll be their talisman for many years to come.

For a product of the Gunners’ youth team to dominate Premier League defences in the way that Saka has is extraordinary, and the biggest compliment you can pay the boy is that there has been nobody more exciting to watch in the entire league this season. And we include Haaland in that statement.

The question is: how good could he become?

Manager of the Year: Eddie Howe (Newcastle Utd): Crazy to overlook Pep Guardiola? There’s no doubt that if we’re judging ‘who is the best manager in the Premier League’ then City’s iconic coach takes the title by a country mile, placing him in a pantheon of coaches that is untouchable.

But there’s an extra nuance to ‘Manager of the Year’ which should allow for a another choice, and what Howe has done at Newcastle is impressive.

We always knew the 45-year-old was talented, but the big boys weren’t exactly jumping to appoint him when he was sacked by Bournemouth with a reputation for delivering great football at the expense of a porous defence.

Newcastle took a chance, and he’s proved the perfect fit. Yes, he’s had money to spend, but he’s not clamoured to sign Neymar or Messi, instead going for characters and influencers. In doing so, Howe has taken Newcastle to the Champions League years ahead of schedule, and with a team that has defended as well as it has attacked.

A mention, too, for Roberto De Zerbi who took Brighton into Europe with a stunning style of football which proved Albion, despite not believing it for the last two years, really can adds goals to their possession.

EXCEEDING EXPECTATIONS: Eddie Howe, who has admitted Newcastle "massively over-achieved" by securing Champions League football this season.

Team of the Year (4-3-3): Pope (Newcastle), Trippier (Newcastle), Saliba (Arsenal), Ruben Dias (Man City), Shaw (Man Utd); Odegaard (Arsenal), De Bruyne (Man City), Rodri (Man City); Saka (Arsenal), Haaland (Man City), Martinelli (Arsenal).

Bench: Salah (Liverpool), Fernandes (Man Utd), Rice (West Ham), Casemiro (Man Utd), Mitoma (Brighton), Kane (Tottenham)

Why we chose them: Some of the players on this list picked themselves, so strong were their performances. Haaland for his ludicrous goal tally, Saka and Martinelli for their sparkling performances on each wing for Arsenal, Rodri for his midfield domination, Ruben Dias for his defensive genius. And Kevin De Bruyne, well just for being Kevin De Bruyne; the Belgian pushed Haaland all the way for Player of the Year.

Nick Pope takes the goalkeeping spot for helping Newcastle to a defensive record that was second only to City, which is some achievement.

Odegaard is in there not only for his creativity but also for leadership, a captain at the age of 24.

Perhaps the trickiest choice was at left-back, where nobody stood out. But Shaw had possibly his best season+ in a United shirt, adding set-piece prowess to his defensive duties In the front three, many would have gone for Mo Salah because of his stats at Liverpool (19 league goals in a team that was never really at its best) and for Harry Kane (28 goals in an even worse side). But the sheer excitement generated by Saka and Martinelli made them inseparable.

Just imagine how Haaland would feed off their energy and trickery.

Young team of the Year (excluding Haaland), 3-4-3: Ramsdale (Arsenal, 25) Guehi (Palace, 22), Saliba (Arsenal, 22), Lewis (Man City, 18) Johnson (Notts Forest, 22), Caicedo (Brighton, 21), Ramsey (Villa, 21), Foden (Man City, 23), Saka (Arsenal, 21), Ferguson (Brighton, 18), Martinelli (Arsenal, 21).

BOY WONDER: Brighton and Hove Albion’s Evan Ferguson (right) celebrates. Pic: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire.

Alternative Team of the Year – without the big boy bias (3-5-2)

Raya (Brentford); Dunk (Brighton), Mee (Brentford), Estupinan (Brighton); McGinn (Aston Villa), Gibbs White (Notts Forest), Palhinha (Fulham), MacAllister (Brighton), Eze (Crystal Palace); Watkins (Aston Villa), Toney (Brentford).

Bench: Mitrovic (Fulham), Henry (Brentford), Yates (Notts Forest), Caicedo (Brighton), Burn (Newcastle), Pereira (Fulham).

Alternative Manager of the Year: We’re going for Gary O’Neill at Bournemouth, the young manager who took over after the Cherries had lost 9-0 at Liverpool, a result which led former coach Scott Parker to make it clear his squad wasn’t good enough to stay up.

O’Neill proved him wrong - and did so comfortably. Highly impressive.

Five players to look out for next year:

Julio Enciso (Brighton): The Paraguayan wonderkid is living up to that moniker after coming into the Albion team late in the season and scoring some dazzling goals (check out this week’s against Man City). Quick, direct and tricky – with some added South American edge.

Levi Colwill (Chelsea): The cultured centre-half spent this season on loan at Brighton and it will be interesting to see whether new Blues manager Mauricio Pochettino rates him. Every time he played for Albion he looked cool, calm and assured.

Alejandro Garnacho (Man United): The exciting young forward scored five goals for United across the season - including one in the Europa League against Real Sociedad.

Fabio Carvalho (Liverpool): The midfielder saw his season upset by injury in January, but still managed 21 appearances. Brave, energetic and skilful he showed absolutely no fear and famously scored in a 2-1 victory over Arsenal.

INCREASED GAME-TIME NEEDED: Liverpool's Fabio Carvalho.

Lucas Pacqueta (West Ham): The record signing from Lyon made a slow start but, wow, he ended the season well. This is a player with audacious skill who could light up the next campaign.

Biggest flops - Chelsea: Almost 700m Euros spent by clueless new owners and they aren’t even in the top half.

Worst signing - Jesse Lingard (Man Utd to Notts Forest): What happened? All that fanfare and he did nothing.

Biggest bottlers - Tottenham: Looked set for a top four finish but after sacking two managers slipped alarmingly down the table. A wasted season.

Biggest VAR cock-up: Ivan Toney’s equaliser at Arsenal when VAR checked the wrong player for offside and allowed it to stand.

Biggest manager rant: Mikel Arteta insisting Arsenal should be given three points by the Premier League after that VAR fluff against Brentford.

Worst performances: Man United’s 7-0 defeat at out-of-form Liverpool (having also lost 4-0 in a watershed moment at Brentford earlier in the campaign).

Worst striker: Whoever was pretending to be up front for Chelsea. They forgot to sign one.

Worst defender: Harry Maguire. He’s an easy target, but United look far better when he’s out of the side.

Worst goalkeeping error: Hugo Lloris’ double mistake against Arsenal which saw him palm out a Saka shot straight to Gabriel Jesus and then dive over the ball as the Brazilian scored.