The despicable chants were directed from the outdoor terrace area of the Corner Flag Pub
Gardaí aware of Bradley incident at Turner's Cross and 'enquiries ongoing'

WILLING TO TESTIFY: Shamrock Rovers head coach Stephen Bradley. Pic: ©INPHO/Bryan Keane

Sun, 28 May, 2023 - 15:12
John Fallon

Gardaí say inquiries are ongoing into Friday’s incident at Turner’s Cross where Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley was shamefully mocked about his son’s illness by a couple of fans.

The despicable chants were directed from the outdoor terrace area of the Corner Flag Pub, which overlooks the pitch, 40 minutes after Cork City’s 1-0 win over the league champions. The pub said on Saturday that they had identified those responsible.

Bradley's nine-year-old son Josh has received widespread support from the football community since the family decided last summer to reveal the bombshell news of a leukemia diagnosis.

He was made front and centre by the players during Rovers’ title celebrations and his case has raised a six-figure sum for charities dedicated to funding hospitals involved in children’s cancer treatment. Josh is currently undergoing his latest series of treatment.

Friday’s abuse, which completely marred what was Cork City’s finest hour since making their Premier Division return after two years, was widely condemned by Cork City, Shamrock Rovers, the Corner Flag pub and the charity groups.

Bradley carried through on his vow to lodge a complaint with the authorities and is willing to testify if charges are brought against the culprits. He has requested they are hit with lifetime bans from all stadia in the country.

CCTV is being obtained from the enclosure where the verbals were uttered but, as yet, no arrests have been made.

“Gardaí in Bridewell, Cork city, are aware of an incident that took place following a football match at Turner’s Cross, Cork on Friday night 26th May, 2023. Enquiries are ongoing, at this time.” a Garda statement said.

