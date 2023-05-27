Rovers bravely hold on to hand leaders Derry first away defeat

Sligo Rovers 1 Derry City 0

Will Fitzgerald netted against old club early on as Sligo Rovers saw off Derry City following a tense encounter at the Showgrounds.

Fitzgerald scored five minutes in to condemn the Candystripes to their first defeat away from the Ryan McBride Brandywell this season.

Rovers finished the game with ten men after centre half John Mahon was shown his second yellow with 15 minutes to go.

In search of his 50th win as Derry boss on the ground he claimed his first back in April 2021, City boss Ruaidhrí Higgins saw his in-form side fall behind early on during a frustrating opening half for the FAI Cup holders.

Unable to properly clear Frank Liivak’s lofted cross from the end line, City could only clear the danger as far as their former player Fitzgerald, whose effort at goal took a touch off Cameron McJannet on the way past Brian Maher. Fitzgerald netted for the first time this season and just the fourth time in his Rovers career.

Derry shaded the remainder of this half, with the visitors responsible for the lions’ share of possession. Sligo, who lost defender Nando Pijnaker to injury on 33 minutes, were however able to block off all available avenues as Derry provided plenty of bark without the bite.

Cameron Dummigan sliced his volley from the edge of the area well wide of Luke McNicholas’ nets as the Brandywell side continued to circle the Sligo wagon without success.

Careless play from David Cawley gifted Derry opportunities early in the second period. Substitute Cian Kavanagh and Jordan McEneff both went close after a duo of loose passes from Cawley conceded play to the visitors twice in quick succession.

City midfielder Diallo may have been fortunate to stay on the pitch after a poor challenge on Bolger resulted only in a yellow on 64 minutes.

Mahon wasn’t as fortunate when he was dismissed with 15 to go having received his second yellow after referee Paul McLaughlin decided the Collooney man had dragged Ryan Graydon to the floor on the half-way line.

Backs to the wall and without a recognised centre half of the pitch, Sligo had to rely on goalkeeper McNicholas late on. The Irish underage international produced a superb two-handed save at full stretch with three minutes to go as he pushed aside Ben Doherty’s rocket from 35 yards and the hosts bravely held on.

Sligo Rovers: Luke McNicholas; Niall Morahan, John Mahon, Nando Pijnaker (Johan Brannefalk 33), Reece Hutchinson; David Cawley, Greg Bolger (Lukas Browning 68); Will Fitzgerald, Frank Liivak; Kailin Barlow (Danny Lafferty 77), Max Mata.

Derry City: Brian Maher; Cameron Dummigan (Brandon Kavanagh 72), Cameron McJannet, Shane McEleney, Ben Doherty; Sadou Diallo (Ronan Boyce 72), Adam O’Reilly (Patrick McEleney 65); Ryan Graydon, Michael Duffy; Jordan McEneff (Will Patching 65); Oliver John O’Neill (Cian Kavanagh HT).

Referee: Paul McLaughlin