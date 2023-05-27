Kerr double helps Chelsea to fourth-successive WSL title

US AGAIN: Chelsea players celebrate becoming WSL champions after the Barclays Women's Super League match at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, Reading. Pic: Nigel French/PA Wire.

Sat, 27 May, 2023 - 17:21
Chelsea celebrated their fourth successive Women's Super League title after beating Reading 3-0 at Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Having seen off Manchester United in the FA Cup final earlier this month, Chelsea wrapped up the double in style as they breezed past relegated Reading courtesy of Guro Reiten and a Sam Kerr double.

The Blues' recent dominance shone through as their hosts failed to deal with the attacking talent of Emma Hayes' side, who finished the 2022-23 season victorious and on a seven-game league winning run.

Chelsea knocked on the door early and were unlucky to not take the lead through Kerr's missed opportunity before a fantastic save by Ireland international goalkeeper Grace Moloney, who tipped Erin Cuthbert's effort onto the crossbar.

But the breakthrough came in the 18th minute through Kerr, who did not have to be asked twice when she picked up a neat pocket of space inside the box before heading Reiten's cross past Moloney to make it 1-0.

Reiten turned scorer after 42 minutes when she pounced on a loose ball in the Reading backline to go one-on-one with Moloney before holding her nerve to produce a composed finish and put Chelsea 2-0 up.

The shackles were off for Chelsea, who played the start of the second half with the comfort of a two-goal lead as they enjoyed long periods of possession which further piled the misery on Reading's forgettable season.

And the Champions began to ramp up the pressure through Kerr, Reiten and Lauren James, who drove at the Reading defence in a persistent hunt to grab another but were left disappointed through their opponent's stubborn low block to keep the score at 2-0.

But Kerr's efforts paid off in the 88th minute. The Australia captain was slipped through on goal and her first effort came back off the post but she was first to react to claim a simple tap-in and round off a well-deserved Chelsea victory.

