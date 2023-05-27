Bayern clinch German title amid incredible drama as Dortmund crumble

Substitute Jamal Musiala proved the hero as Bayern Munich won an 11th-straight Bundesliga crown in the most breathless final-day drama with Borussia Dortmund botching their chance to steal the league title.
Leading out-of-sorts Bayern by two points going into the decisive Saturday, Dortmund needed just a win at home over Mainz to secure an unlikely championship win. Instead they imploded, finding themselves 2-0 down within 24 minutes, Dortmund striker Sebastien Haller missing a penalty between the two goals.
Bayern meanwhile were leading away to FC Cologne thanks to Kingsley Coman's early stunner. However as the drama went all the way to the final seconds, Thomas Tuchel's powerhouse almost threw it away again as they conceded an 81st-minute penalty which Dejan Ljubicic scored.
Back in Dortmund home fans, who watched their side pull one back from Raphael Gurreiro but struggle to get a second, went wild as the title swung back their way thanks to Cologne's equaliser.
However Tuchel's decision to spring Musiala from the bench with five minutes remaining proved inspired as the winger curled in a gorgeous decisive goal a minute from time.
While Dortmund, without the injured Jude Bellingham, did grab an equaliser at the very death through Niklas Sule it wasn't nearly enough.