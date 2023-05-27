Bayern clinch German title amid incredible drama as Dortmund crumble

Substitute Jamal Musiala proved the hero as Bayern Munich won an 11th-straight Bundesliga crown in the most breathless final-day drama with Borussia Dortmund botching their chance to steal the league title.

Leading out-of-sorts Bayern by two points going into the decisive Saturday, Dortmund needed just a win at home over Mainz to secure an unlikely championship win. Instead they imploded, finding themselves 2-0 down within 24 minutes, Dortmund striker Sebastien Haller missing a penalty between the two goals.