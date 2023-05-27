Corner Flag pub 'identify' culprits responsible for sickening abuse hurled at Stephen Bradley and ill son

Owners of the Corner Flag Pub, from where vile abuse was chanted towards Shamrock Rovers coach Stephen Bradley and his family after Friday’s game at Turner’s Cross, say they have identified the culprits.

The pub overlooks the pitch and Bradley’s vow to elevate the matter to Gardai resulted in the authorities becoming involved and Cork City FC promising lifetime stadium bans. CCTV footage is being made available.

Bradley's nine-year-old son Josh has since last summer been undergoing a battle against leukemia, with the football community roundly supporting the family with well wishes and fundraising activities for specialised hospital units dedicated to children’s cancer treatment.

“We utterly condemn the vile, disgusting chants directed at Stephen Bradley from a group of individuals who entered our premises after the Cork City and Shamrock Rovers game last night,” said The Corner Flag in a statement this morning.

“Our staff and security team have identified those involved and we are working closely with the club and Gardai to ensure the appropriate action is taken.

“On behalf of The Corner Flag we apologise to Stephen Bradley and his family and we will support him and the club and relevant authorities in any way we can.” The incident completely overshadowed City’s best result of the season, a 1-0 win over the four-in-row chasing champions who had three players sent off despite the game being generally contested in a competitive and fair spirit.

The club issued a swift apology on social media and on Saturday morning, club owner Dermot Usher ventilated his dismay at the unsavoury development.

“I was too annoyed to comment last night, these people are not Cork City fans. This type of behaviour has no place in society,” Usher said in his Twitter post this morning.

“This is not a true reflection of what Cork City FC and the people are. Lifetime bans will be handed out to anyone connected with this.”

Shamrock Rovers also added today: “Shamrock Rovers F.C. condemns the actions of a number of individuals after last night's game in Cork where some particularly hurtful verbal abuse was directed toward our head coach Stephen Bradley and his family. The club appreciates the support of Cork City F.C. in its condemnation of the actions of a few and their commitment to seek out those involved and deal with it accordingly.”

Speaking directly after the abuse, which was directed while he and his staff were debriefing in the centre circle of the pitch almost an hour after the final whistle, Bradley said: “It’s disgusting and I’m going to put in a report to the police.

Singing about my son...You take stick and, as a football person, that comes with it. That’s your job and that’s fine.

“But speaking about a sick nine-year-old is disgusting and Cork City should be ashamed of them. I want them banned for life. That’s disgusting. That has no place in football or society.”