Sean Dyche is not concerned with Everton potentially looking for his replacement

Everton manager Sean Dyche insists he has no problem with the relegation-threatened club potentially already looking for his replacement
Sean Dyche is not concerned with Everton potentially looking for his replacement

NO PROBLEM: Everton manager Sean Dyche insists he has no problem with the relegation-threatened club potentially already looking for his replacement. Pic: Nick Potts/PA

Sat, 27 May, 2023 - 06:55
Carl Markham

Everton manager Sean Dyche insists he has no problem with the relegation-threatened club potentially already looking for his replacement.

The former Burnley boss arrived late in January as Frank Lampard’s replacement with the challenge of avoiding the drop.

Things have not gone entirely to plan with the Toffees just two points above the relegation zone, although their fate remains in their own hands as they seek to extend their stay in the top flight into a 70th season by matching the results of Leeds and Leicester.

And reports this week suggested Everton were already thinking about what comes next.

“It’s fair to say ‘interesting’ reports, but I don’t know where they come from,” said Dyche.

“At the end of the day, good businesses should be succession planning. I’ve got no problem with that, even if that were true.”

Everton go into their relegation decider at home to Bournemouth without striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin or defenders Nathan Patterson and Ben Godfrey.

“They won’t be fit. We haven’t had Dom for two-thirds of my time here. We have still won games, still got points on the board and performed,” Dyche said.

“Patto has come into the side more latterly and performed well. We lose him as well.”

Dyche holds out some hope Vitalii Mykolenko – his only remaining full-back on either flank – could return after a two-match absence.

“He’s a bit better so we will see how he reacts tomorrow to training today,” Dyche added.

Dyche was already without Seamus Coleman, Ruben Vinagre, Tom Davies and Andros Townsend so more injuries just increase the pressure in an already tough atmosphere on Sunday.

“The fact is we should be under pressure because that is what we want from this group, that’s the demand of being at Everton Football Club and I’ve learned that very quickly,” added Dyche.

“Every game should be a pressurised occasion and it is because that is being a professional footballer, not just the final game of the season.

“I think it is part of being a professional footballer. You have to use the feeling in the stadium to your advantage and I think we have a decent experience level for the ups and downs of football to understand that.

“We want players to focus on the game, which is not as easy as it sounds, but focus on the game and the idea and don’t worry about the noise. That’s the clear intention.”

More in this section

Treaty United v Finn Harps - SSE Airtricity Men's First Division Finn Harps end losing run with 3-0 win at Treaty
Billy Dennehy dejected after the game 17/2/2023 Dobbs scores four for Wexford as Kerry hit for six
Galway move 13 points clear after 3-1 win over Athlone Galway move 13 points clear after 3-1 win over Athlone
EvertonPlace: UK
<p>Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley has called for lifetime bans for the Cork City fans that sang 'disgusting' songs about his son. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile</p>

Stephen Bradley calls for lifetime bans for Cork City fans that sang 'disgusting' songs about his son

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd