Bohemians and Shelbourne play out scoreless draw in Dublin Derby

Bohemian 0 Shelbourne 0

Old enemies Bohemians and Shelbourne couldn’t be separated as both defences came out on top in a feisty North Dublin Derby.

A crowd of 4,381 basked in the Dublin 7 sunshine as both sides refused to give an inch and forced to settle for a point a piece.

Declan Devine’s troops have been desperately searching for that early season consistency that had them top of the pile for so much of the campaign.

But being faced by the league's joint best defence, conceding a miserly 11 goals so far this term, a tight and tense game was on the cards and certainly lived up to its billing early on.

The Reds, who lost their impressive eight-game undefeated run at home to St. Patrick’s Athletic, freshened things up in attack with a front three of Jack Moylan, Matty Smith to the left and Shane Farrell and it was the latter two of the three who almost combined for an opener three minutes in, only for Kacper Radkowski to read the danger and slide in to clear.

Finding it hard to get a decent spell of possession, it wasn’t until 10 minutes later that the home side created anything meaningful when Jordan Flores, deputising at left back, created havoc with a bursting run from deep with the ball eventually falling kindly for Declan McDaid who dragged his shot just wide.

With a real edge and tension as expected, the war of attrition continued with both keepers remaining untested. Tyreke Wilson missed a glorious chance from 25-yards out but skied his freekick over the bar.

Minutes before the break, Ali Coote almost went one better than his ex-teammate but saw his free-kick rattle the top of the bar and fly over, much to the relief of Conor Kearns who looked beaten all ends up.

From the restart the game began to open as both sides' front men went close. Firstly Jonathan Afolabi showed great strength and quick feet to unleash a strike from just inside the area that was bravely blocked, before ex-Bohs man Jack Moylan registered the first shot on target but it was straight down the throat of James Talbot.

Minutes before the hour mark the hosts were dealt a blow as Afolabi was forced off with an injury, but his replacement James Akintunde looked razor sharp in his link up play as Bohs tried to build up ahead of steam, forcing their visitors back.

Damien Duff tried to disrupt the home side’s momentum with the introduction of talisman Sean Boyd, making his long awaited return much to the delight of the travelling support.

The change almost had the desired effect as the Reds now had a focal point to their attack, and the big number nine was inches away from heading home a deep Evan Caffrey cross at the back post. Bohs now welcome Sligo Rovers to Dalymount next week looking to stay within touching distance of the top two, whilst Damien Duff’s Shelbourne face a long road trip up north to face title hopefuls Derry City.

Bohemians: James Talbot, Jay Benn (Grant Horton, 90+1’), Krystian Nowak, Kacper Radkowski, Jordan Flores, Kris Twardek, Adam McDonnell, James McManus, Declan Mcdaid (James Clarke, 84’), Ali Coote, Jonathan Afolabi (James Akintunde, 56’).

Shelbourne: Conor Kearns, JR Wilson, Shane Griffin, Luke Byrne, Tyreke Wilson (Kameron Ledwidge, 69’), Shane Farrell (Evan Caffrey, 45’), Gavin Molloy, JJ Lunney, Mark Coyle (Jad Hakiki, 57’), Matty Smith (Sean Boyd, 69’) Jack Moylan (Kyle Robinson, 90’).

Referee: Damien MacGraith.