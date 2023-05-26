Keating strikes late winner against eight-man Rovers

CORK 1 (Ruairi Keating 85) SHAMROCK ROVERS 0

Lurching towards the midway juncture of a testing season, Ruairi Keating’s winner five minutes from the finish against the champions reminded Cork City fans why there’s no substitute to dining at the top table.

The result in a madcap match that saw Shamrock Rovers play the last half hour with eight men doesn’t extrapolate Cork from the precarious second last position but can be a springboard towards an improved second part of the campaign.

Nights like this at the Cross, with 4240 in attendance, were what the City faithful visualised when spending two years navigating the minefield of second tier football. Rovers had conceded just twice over their previous eight games on the road.

Now, having racked up for their first back-to-back wins of the campaign through Keating’s seventh of the season, City must build on it for the feelgood factor to endure.

Just as City’s defensive availability problems appeared to be easing with two players returning from suspension, one was sidelined through injury.

Josh Honohan reclaimed his place in the backline but a hamstring strain sustained by Ally Gilchrist in training midweek curbed his comeback, depriving the Rebel Army of their defensive rock. He sat in the stand alongside Cian Coleman and Matt Healy, both back from bans for next week’s pivotal trip to Drogheda United.

City have been the side mired in controversy with officialdom this season due to dubious refereeing decisions but by the end Rovers were the ones livid with referee Sean Grant and his assistants.

The first Turner’s Cross meeting in four years of these traditional rivals was bound to be tense but even during a humid night on Leeside proceedings hardly reached temperature levels worthy of three red cards.

Their first seemed to arise from an innocuous coming together from Barry Coffey’s corner. All eyes were trained on Ruairi Keating’s attempt to connect but when the ball ran behind the endline, the attention of Grant was called by his assistant Allen Lynch. Following consultation, a red card was brandished to Richie Towell, apparently for an off-the-ball incident which left Gordon Walker grounded. The only mystery was why City weren’t awarded a penalty from the clash.

That was the major goalmouth action of an otherwise lifeless first-half. Unlike the action-packed 4-4 draw in their previous meeting at Tallaght, chances were scarce with neither goalkeeper tested. City’s ploy of sitting off restricted Rovers to long-range attempts, two of which by Mart Poom and Towell were wayward and ended up in the Shed. Gary O’Neill also headed over.

For City, their closest sniff of goal came as the half hour approached, with Tunde Owolabi’s burst into enemy territory impressive but the clearance by Dan Cleary better when he tried picking up Keating in the centre.

Once the Hoops lost Towell, however, the game was there to be won. And they had a boisterous, expectant Shed in front of them to please.

Walker was first to threaten five minutes after the restart, only to angle his header wide but the gaps widened in five minutes of madness for the champions around the hour point.

If Stephen Bradley’s intention in swapping Johnny Kenny for Rory Gaffney on 57 minutes was igniting the contest, the sparks were delivered in an unintended format.

Immediately booked for dissent, the Celtic loanee was walking back off the pitch four minutes after when catching Josh Honohan gave Grant the easy decision of a dismissal.

Grant was not letting much go, as Sean Hoare discovered himself by incurring two consecutive yellow near the benches. His first looked needless, prompting mock applause, and a high challenge on Walker attracted the ultimate sanction, the defender following Towell and Kenny into the dressing-room.

Ever so gradually, the hosts capitalised. Keating fired a bullet header wide with 20 minutes left before a heavy touch by Owolabi following Aaron Bolger’s dinked cross denied him a tap-in.

It was all about stretching the depleted Rovers side to maximise the space and finally City managed it.

Whoever was the decision-maker among the interim managerial team can take credit for introducing Daniel Krezic, as interplay with Joe O’Brien-Whitmarsh on the edge of the box fed Kevin Čustović on the right and his low cross was swept home by the alert Keating.

CORK CITY: J Corcoran; J Honohan, J Häkkinen, D Crowley; G Walker (J O’Donovan 82), B Coffey (D Krezic 68), A Bolger, J O’Brien- Whitmarsh, K Čustović; R Keating, T Owolabi (C Murphy 82).

SHAMROCK ROVERS: L Pohls; S Hoare, D Cleary, R Lopes; N Farrugia (R Finn 68), M Poom (D Nugent 76), G O’Neill, S Kavanagh; J Byrne (A Greene 76), R Towell; R Gaffney (J Kenny 57).

Referee: Sean Grant (Wexford).

Attendance: 4240.