Draper double helps Drogs to back-to-back wins

Drogheda United 3 UCD 1

Freddie Draper’s red-hot form in front of goal continued as Drogheda United won back-to-back games for the first time in 12 months, beating UCD at Weavers Park.

Teenage striker Draper, two months shy of his 19th birthday, has been tasked with spearheading the Drogheda attack this season. The on-loan Lincoln City striker has started every match this term and after netting only once in his first 11 outings, he now has five in his last six.

Keeping hold of Draper is now a major priority for Kevin Doherty. The Drogheda boss lost two on-loan players – Sam Long and Sean Roughan - from the same team at the midway point of last season. Having their most potent attacking weapon taken away this year is unthinkable.

Both Draper and Elicha Ahui’s loan arrangements are currently being assessed ahead of Lincoln’s return to pre-season action this summer. Drogheda’s argument that in-form Draper would be better served staying at Weavers Park until the season’s end grows stronger every week.

His goals have fired the team to successive wins – a feat they had not achieved for over a year. When they last strung back-to-back victories together 12 months ago, champions Shamrock Rovers were among their victims then too.

Drogheda’s Tallaght Stadium performance a week ago set them up perfectly for the visit of UCD to the Windmill Road, with fellow strugglers Cork City to come next week.

However, a confidence gleaned from beating Rovers last week was not evident for the majority of a sub-par first half display from the hosts.

UCD hit the front when Adam Wells scored his second goal in two games. Following fine build up from Ciaran Behan and Daniel Norris, his precision sidefoot finish found the bottom corner.

Drogheda might have had a mountain to climb seconds after the restart when Jake Doyle smacked the crossbar, with Colin McCabe well beaten. Draper offered a couple of glimpses of what was to come, with two efforts on goal as the likelihood of a Drogheda equaliser grew.

After Luke Heeney won the ball in midfield, Darragh Markey slipped in Draper. He timed his run perfectly and applied the finish to match.

Just three minutes later, he put United ahead. He controlled a brilliant Aaron McNally pass into the area. It looked as if the opportunity to score had passed him by but he regained possession and lobbed Moore.

The striker turned provider for Dylan Grimes’ game-clinching goal in the second half, nodding down for the midfielder to tap in from point blank range.

Drogheda United: McCabe; Ahui, Adegboyega, Keeley, McNally; Heeney (O’Brien, 90+1), Brennan; Grimes (Leddy, 84), Markey, Rooney; Draper (Foley, 77).

UCD: Moore; Keaney, O’Brien, Osam (Bolton, 72); Higgins (Gallagher, 53), Keane (Alonga, 73), Behan, Nolan (Barr, 58); Norris, Doyle (Kinsella-Bishop, 72).

Referee: Kevin O’Sullivan.