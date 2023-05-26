Pilley family to remain as Blues custodians as club owner awaits sentencing for fraud

Jamie Pilley, son of convicted fraudster Andy, is expected to assume the stewardship of Waterford FC as the family strive to maintain their interest in the Irish club despite the Chairman’s looming prison sentence.

Mitch Cowling, who was Chairman under the previous owner Richard Forrest, has publicly declared his intention in local English media to purchase the club amid the damning verdict – while reinstating former manager Marc Bircham – but no sale is anticipated.

Pilley, 52, has been remanded in custody since last Friday’s court hearing found him guilty of all charges conferred relating to multi-million fraud at his energy business, BES Utilities.

A Trading Standard spokesman illustrated how the insidious fraudulent system operated: “The fraud worked through a telesales operation run by companies that appeared to be independent with Qualter as the sole director, but were actually controlled by Pilley and his sister Michelle Davidson, directors of the BES energy supply companies.

“The sales companies targeted small businesses and charities – including guest houses, children’s charities and companies providing support services for disabled people – as they moved into new premises or when their energy contracts were up for renewal.

“In the initial ‘front end’ part of the call, the sales representative would lie about the contracts to persuade business owners to sign-up. The fraudulent mis-selling included false or misleading statements about the length and price of the contract as well as competitor rates. Business owners were then transferred to a different sales representative who would run through terms and conditions and confirm the agreement.

"This was a binding verbal contract and, because it was a business-to-business sale, there was no cooling off period. The fraud worked because the vast majority of customers didn’t realise they had been misled at the point of entering into the verbal contract.” Compensation claims by scammed customers are inevitable but the figure being floated so far of £15m is thought not to risk the futures of either club.

The man who bankrolled Fleetwood Town’s rise from the lower reaches of the non-league pyramid to League One requested through his lawyers the sentencing to be expedited as his situation was “far from ideal”. It remains to be seen if the assigned date of July 3 is pushed back to deliver certainty, how grim it’s shaping up to be.

Both Fleetwood and Waterford cited planning for this outcome in their statements and that is likely to entail Pilley’s son assuming seniority while his Dad remains behind bars.

He was listed as a board member when the takeover was completed last August and shareholder changes have been afoot in recent weeks. Steve Curwood and Will Watt, who combine their roles at Fleetwood and Waterford, will remain involved on an operational level.

Former Ireland striker Jonathan Walters also had a dual function at Pilley’s clubs as Director of Football before he recently quit after just five months.

The English Football League have within their gift to the right disqualify Pilley from his involvement with Fleetwood, an action they hinted at in their own statement noting the the context of the Owners’ and Directors’ Test. A litany of disqualification causes are listed in their regulations designed to uphold the EFL’s image and integrity’.

Unlike his funding of Fleetwood, which began 18 years ago, Pilley had the fraud charges hanging over him for 11 months when he acquired Waterford last August.

Asked what fit and proper tests were conducted on the new owner prior to his takeover, none were forthcoming from the FAI when asked by the Irish Examiner. A spokesperson instead said: “A Directors and Owners test for League of Ireland clubs was developed in 2022 and all clubs are currently engaged in the process.”

They added on the current crisis: “The League of Ireland is engaging with Waterford FC on the matter and an update will be provided if there is any change of ownership in the club.”

Waterford travel to Longford Town on Saturday evening in second place of the table but facing a potential 13-point gap to the top if runaway leaders Galway United beat Athlone on Friday. Keith Long was recruited as manager by Pilley in late March, soon flanked by local legend Alan Reynolds, and the notion of Bircham joining or replacing the managerial duo is a non-starter.