Ivan Toney bet on own club to lose and tried to conceal gambling addiction, FA finds 

The Brentford striker's ban was reduced owing to gambling addiction. 
Ivan Toney bet on own club to lose and tried to conceal gambling addiction, FA finds 

SUPPORT: Brentford have promised to help Ivan Toney after the publication of the written reasons for his eight-month betting ban stated the suspended forward has a gambling addiction. Picture: Adam Davy/PA Wire.

Fri, 26 May, 2023 - 11:26
PA Staff

Ivan Toney has a gambling addiction, an independent regulatory commission has found.

The written reasons for the eight-month betting ban imposed on the Brentford forward were published on Friday and it found Toney had bet on himself to score in addition to betting on his own club to lose during a four-year period.

It did state, however, that: "There is no evidence that Mr Toney did or was even in a position to influence his own team to lose when he placed bets against them winning - he was not in the squad or eligible to play at the time."

Toney was charged with 262 betting offences in November and was last week banned from all football activity until January 17 after he admitted 232 breaches.

An independent regulatory commission imposed Toney's sanctions, which included a £50,000 fine, following a personal hearing and he is not able to train with club side Brentford until September 17.

The regulatory commission concluded that Toney had tried to conceal his betting, “using third parties and their betting accounts … in case there was ever an investigation”.

Psychiatrist Dr Philip Hopley attended Toney's personal hearing and diagnosed that Toney has a gambling addiction.

"The commission finds that a significant reduction should be made to reflect the diagnosed gambling addiction identified by Dr Hopley," the written reasons document said.

"The lack of control the player has in respect of gambling is clearly a reflection of his diagnosed gambling addiction.

"The present case is not one of match-fixing. If it was, the charges would have been pursued under different provisions.

"There is no evidence that Mr Toney did or was even in a position to influence his own team to lose when he placed bets against them winning - he was not in the squad or eligible to play at the time."

More in this section

Liverpool v Aston Villa - Premier League - Anfield Mohamed Salah insists ‘no excuse’ for Liverpool missing out on Champions League
Docking points from clubs would deter racist fans, suggests La Liga president Docking points from clubs would deter racist fans, suggests La Liga president
Manchester United v Chelsea FC - Premier League United secure Champions League spot as they ease past Chelsea
Leicester City v Roma - UEFA Europa Conference League - Semifinal - First Leg - King Power Stadium

Jose Mourinho says Spurs the only old club he does not have ‘deep feelings’ for

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd