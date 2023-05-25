Pauw's side to face Colombia in a World Cup warm-up

The Ireland Women's National Women's Team will face Columbia in a behind-closed-doors warm-up match in preparation for the FIFA Women's World Cup on Friday July 14 in Meakin Park Brisbane.
Ireland's manager Vera Pauw was keen to get one more game against a top level opponent in to the schedule before her side take on Australia in their World Cup opener on July 20.
Since qualifying for the World Cup last October, Ireland have played Morocco, Germany, China PR and the United Sates with games against Zambia (June 22) and France (July 6) in Tallaght Stadium to play before they head to Australia.
Both teams are keen to use their full quota of players the fixture will not be classified as an official game. It will serve as a competitive fixture between the two sides gearing up for the World Cup.
Colombia are ranked 26th in the FIFA Women's World Ranking and will face Germany, Morocco and South Korea in Group H in what will be their third World Cup appearance.