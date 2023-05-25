Pauw's side to face Colombia in a World Cup warm-up

The Ireland Women's National Team will take on Columbia in a warm-up game in preparation for the World Cup on July 14.
Pauw's side to face Colombia in a World Cup warm-up

ONE LAST WARM UP GAME: Ireland  WNT will take on Colombia in a behind-closed-doors warm up game on July 14.Pic: ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Thu, 25 May, 2023 - 15:26
Fiona Halligan

The Ireland Women's National Women's Team will face Columbia in a behind-closed-doors warm-up match in preparation for the FIFA Women's World Cup on Friday July 14 in Meakin Park Brisbane.

Ireland's manager Vera Pauw was keen to get one more game against a top level opponent in to the schedule before her side take on Australia in their World Cup opener on July 20.

Since qualifying for the World Cup last October, Ireland have played Morocco, Germany, China PR and the United Sates with games against Zambia (June 22) and France (July 6) in Tallaght Stadium to play before they head to Australia.

Both teams are keen to use their full quota of players the fixture will not be classified as an official game. It will serve as a competitive fixture between the two sides gearing up for the World Cup.

Colombia are ranked 26th in the FIFA Women's World Ranking and will face Germany, Morocco and South Korea in Group H in what will be their third World Cup appearance.

More in this section

Feyenoord v Olympique Marseille: Semi Final Leg One - UEFA Europa Conference League Arne Slot rules out Spurs manager’s job by committing to Feyenoord
Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester City - Premier League - American Express Community Stadium ‘We drank all the alcohol in Manchester’ - Guardiola happy with point after party
Dortmund ready to lift Bundesliga Bundesliga trophy, Bayern hope for dramatic twist Dortmund ready to lift Bundesliga Bundesliga trophy, Bayern hope for dramatic twist
<p>Megan Connolly of Ireland</p>

Megan Connolly among World Cup hopefuls on the move this summer

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd