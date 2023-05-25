Megan Connolly among World Cup hopefuls on the move this summer

Several of Ireland's World Cup hopefuls will be looking for new clubs this season, after it was confirmed that Megan Connolly and Megan Walsh are leaving Brighton and Hove Albion, while Ruesha Littlejohn will be on the move from Aston Villa.

There are also worries over the fitness of Manchester United defender Aoife Mannion, after the club confirmed she had suffered an MCL injury in training. Though she should recover in time for the World Cup.

Cork woman Connolly confirmed today that her time with the Seagulls will end after next weekend's final game of the WSL season, at home to Leicester City. Her contract at the club is up after a four-year stay.

In a statement she said: "All good things must come to an end. My journey at Brighton has come to a close. Over the last five years I have had some of the best times of my life. I have made memories and friendships to last a lifetime.

"Thank you to Hope Powell and Amy Merricks who made this all possible by taking a chance on me all those years ago signing me for Brighton. You have made me a better person and player.

"To all my teammates over the years, thank you for making the hard days not so hard and the best days some of the greatest.

"And finally, to the fans, thank you for all your love and support over the years. You have never let the team down and have always got behind us."

The club confirmed that Ireland goalkeeper Megan Walsh will also be departing. "Victoria Williams, Kayleigh Green, Megan Connolly, Danielle Carter and Megan Walsh will leave the club following the expiry of their contracts. Everyone at the club thanks them for their service and wishes them every success in the future."

Elsewhere Ruesha Littlejohn confirmed she will be moving on from Aston Villa this summer.