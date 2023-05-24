Brighton secure Europa League football with draw against Champions Manchester City

Brighton applauded Manchester City onto the Amex pitch but after that they paid scant respect to the newly-crowned champions.

Needing one point to make absolutely sure of a place in the Uefa Europa League rather than the Europa Conference – although it was hardly in doubt - Roberto De Zerbi’s team were full value as they ended City’s run of 12 successive league victories.

Phil Foden gave City the lead after 25 minutes, but Julio Enciso levelled for Brighton after 38 with a goal that will feature in many highlight reels for its conception as well as its execution, beginning with goalkeeper Jason Steele and ending with the teenager’s thunderous shot.

City boss Pep Guardiola had compared De Zerbi to the head chef at a Michelin three-starred restaurant on the eve of the match, but the announcement of the teams must have left many of the home fans with a distinctly queasy feeling.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and Brighton and Hove Albion's Alexis Mac Allister after the final whistle. Pic Credit: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Lewis Dunk, restored to the England squad yesterday four years after winning his only previous cap, but feeling a series of injuries, began the evening on the bench, leaving Jan Paul van Hecke and Levi Colwill as the central defensive pairing expected to cope with a potent-looking City line-up. They need not have worried.

In the sixth minute Haaland escaped Colwill as Phil Foden beat two defenders on the left and chipped the ball to the far post. But with the entire crowd expecting the net to bulge, the league’s top scorer headed the ball over the crossbar.

Foden was then involved at the other end as a slick Brighton move gave Danny Welbeck a clear shot at goal from an angle. But Foden was in quickly to charge down the former England striker’s effort. Billy Gilmour then hit a shot that was too close to City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega but within seconds the ball was at the other end and Pervis Estupinan was having to extend himself to deny Riyad Mahrez.

Both teams were prepared to commit men forward and it made for an open, attacking game. Ortega was nearly caught in possession twice as the home side pressed high up the pitch. City were forced to concede two free kicks 25 yards out and Danny Welbeck smacked the second against the crossbar.

Back upfield went City and Facundo Buonanotte pinched the ball off the toe of Kevin De Bruyne as he shaped to shoot and Jason Steele dived bravely at the feet of Haaland. Then only the pace of Kyle Walker prevented Kaoru Mitoma from breaking away.

It was breathless stuff, and a goal had to come. It arrived for City after 25 minutes when Haaland was played through, drew Steele and knocked the ball to his left for Foden to slip the ball past van Hecke’s attempt to recover. Foden had now scored in all five of his starts against Brighton.

Undaunted, the Seagulls carried the fight back to City and Julio Enciso saw his shot deflected over the bar, and Mitoma forced the ball over the line from Welbeck’s header at the second attempt, but he had used his hand. Then Buonanotte launched a dribble through the City penalty area but Ortega was equal to the Argentinian teenager’s left-foot shot.

Brighton were getting closer and after 38 minutes they were level. Steele found Levi Colwill and the Chelsea loanee worked the ball forward to Enciso. The Paraguay forward ran on and simply thrashed the ball high past Ortega’s left hand and into the top corner of the net.

Brighton thought they had gone ahead when Welbeck beat Ortega from an angle, but he had strayed offside. At the other end, Foden drifted a header onto the top of the crossbar with Steele out of his ground.

Brighton sent on Evan Ferguson and the Irishman drew an excellent save from Ortega at his near post. Then Ortega blocked with his chest when Mitoma controlled a cross from Pervis Estupinan and flicked the ball goalwards. But City’s potential threat could never be ignored and Haaland half-volleyed wide.

Estupinan sent a first-time drive millimetres wide as Brighton went for the win, but City thought they had won it only for VAR to spot Haaland pulling Colwill’s shirt before heading in a cross from Cole Palmer. A City winner would have been harsh on Brighton.

Brighton & Hove Albion (4-2-3-1): Steele 7; Gross 7, Van Hecke 7, Colwill 8, Estupinan 7; Gilmour 7 (Mac Allister 52, 7), Caicedo 7; Buonanotte 7 (Veltman 75), Welbeck 6 (Undav 75), Mitoma 7; Enciso 7 (Ferguson 51, 7).

Subs not used: McGill, Webster, Dunk, Ayari, Peupion.

Booked: Veltman, van Hecke.

Manchester City (3-2-4-1): Ortega 7; Walker 7, Stones 7 (Gomez 84), Lewis 8; Gundogan 8, Rodri 7; Foden 7 (Palmer 50), Silva 7 (Phillips 84), De Bruyne 7 (Alvarez 57, 6), Mahrez 6; Haaland 6.

Subs not used: Ederson, Charles, O’Reilly, Robertson, Knight.

Booked: Walker.

Referee: Simon Hooper.