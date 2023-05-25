Jon Daly confident of success with St Patrick’s Athletic

Jon Daly is convinced he can deliver the success that St Patrick’s Athletic demand over his two-and-a-half year contract as new manager.

The 40-year-old has been at Inchicore for 18 months, initially as Tim Clancy’s assistant but, when Garrett Kelleher opted for a change, he entrusted the No 2 with the temporary reins.

It’s known that the Saints board, including Director of Football Alan Mathews, spoke to other contenders but Daly shortened the search by winning three of his four games as caretaker boss.

“The next step for me was always going to be a management one,” the former Rangers and Dundee United striker affirmed at his unveiling yesterday till 2025, noting he’d served his time in supporting posts at Hearts, Finland club TPS Turku, and Pat’s.

“Coaching was something that I looked at in the last couple of years in my playing career and you get the bug for it and start wondering where you want to go with it.

“I started my Uefa B Licence in 2011 when I was playing for Dundee United —the other Irish lads Sean Dillon and Willo Flood too. It was just to get a taste for it

“I coached some really talented kids with Hearts U20s and did two stints as interim manager of the first team too. I have not ripped everything up and started from scratch — just tweaking little things.

“I back myself on the pitch in terms of training but I’ve the temperament to deal with the stresses of it.”

That will stem from expectation. Pat’s are fourth in the Premier Division, which might not be sufficient to replicate what his predecessor achieved by securing European football. The Saints’ Europa Conference League campaign begins in six weeks.

“I know where the club wants to go and wants to get to and I’m fully on board with that,” he emphasised about the shared targets.

“We want to be challenging at the top end of the table, qualify for Europe and be in the latter stages of the cups. The ultimate goal for Pat’s is winning trophies and I’ll work hard to make that a reality.”

Hanging onto 15-year-old sensation Mason Melia would aid that mission. The striker swung Daly’s first game at the helm against Drogheda when introduced from the bench, and he bagged a brace on Tuesday in Ireland’s 4-2 win over hosts Hungary that clinched a Euro U17 quarter-final meeting with Spain.

The nephew of former Ireland international Clive Clarke can’t join a UK club till he’s 18 but that hasn’t stopped a slew of European giants, including German clubs, from registering their interest.

“He’s done very well with Ireland — as has Luke Kehir,” said Daly. “The next step for Mason is more game-time in our first team and then build from there but we can’t get ahead of ourselves as he’s 15 and has a long way to go.”