Ireland to face mighty Spain in Under-17 Euro quarter-finals

Should Ireland progress, they will meet the winner of holders France and England but they will already be assured a World Cup spot.
Ireland to face mighty Spain in Under-17 Euro quarter-finals

LAST EIGHT: Ireland’s Mason Melia celebrates qualifying for the knockout phase with friends and family. Pic Credit ©INPHO/Nikola Kristic

Wed, 24 May, 2023 - 16:56
John Fallon

Ireland will face Spain on Saturday in Hungary for a place in the Under-17 Euro semi-finals and the bonus prize of guaranteed participation in the World Cup.

Colin O’Brien’s Irish side secured their spot in the quarter-finals on Tuesday night by seeing out tournament hosts Hungary 4-2, a result which added to their 3-0 victory over Wales on Saturday scotched their 5-1 pasting at the hands of group victors Poland in their opener.

Second place earned a predetermined meeting with the winner of Group A and Spain held the upperhand with six points heading into Wednesday’s final matches.

Serbia, however, almost usurped the nine-times champions when Andrija Maksimovic grabbed the lead with 22 minutes left but Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal, who became the club’s youngest ever first-team debutant when replacing Gavi four weeks ago against Real Betis at the age of 15 years, nine months and 16 days, grabbed a stunning equaliser just shy of the 80th minute.

Ireland have their own couple of promising 15-year-old attackers in Mason Melia and Ike Orazi but O’Brien applauded their composure over the week to recover from a humbling start to their first ever taste of a major tournament.

Read More

Back-to-back wins seal Ireland quarter-final place at U17 Euros

“The boys stayed calm under pressure when the game got away from us at times,” the Corkman said of the Hungary performance.

“It’s great to see that because it means they’re growing and they’re developing. We’re the youngest squad here. I’m so proud of them because they’re a great bunch of lads, brilliant personalities, great values and the quality is there as well.”

All four quarter-finals will be contested on Saturday around the Budapest area, with venues and kick-off times to be confirmed.

Should Ireland progress, they will meet the winner of holders France against England but already assured of one of the five places allocated to European teams in the World Cup.

That’s to take place between November 10-December 2 in a country yet to be decided by FIFA after Peru were stripped of hosting rights due to ‘infrastructural defects’.

More in this section

Tottenham Hotspur v Barcelona - UEFA Champions League - Group B - Wembley Stadium Jordi Alba to leave Barcelona at end of season
Leeds United v Crystal Palace - Premier League - Elland Road Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze receives first England call-up
Sevilla FC v PSV Eindhoven: Knockout Round Play-Off Leg One - UEFA Europa League Ruud Van Nistelrooy resigns as PSV Eindhoven boss with one game left of season
<p>NEXT MOVE? St. Pats' Chris Forrester with Matt Healy of Cork City. Pic: ©INPHO/Ben Brady</p>

Cork City loanee Matt Healy released by Ipswich Town 

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd