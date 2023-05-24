Cork City loanee Matt Healy released by Ipswich Town 

Former Republic of Ireland international Richard Keogh joins Healy in leaving the English outfit. 
NEXT MOVE? St. Pats' Chris Forrester with Matt Healy of Cork City. Pic: ©INPHO/Ben Brady

Wed, 24 May, 2023 - 15:04
Shane Donovan

Cork City loanee Matt Healy has been released from parent club Ipswich Town. 

Healy moved to Ipswich from Cork side College Corinthians in 2018 but failed to make a senior appearance during his time with the club.

The Irish underage international initially linked up with Cork City prior to the 2022 First Division campaign, scoring four times in 26 league appearances on the way to securing a league title with the club.

Having made a positive impression on then-boss Colin Healy, the Riverstick native's services were secured for the first half of the 2023 Premier Division season. 

City's loan deal for Healy is set to end on June 30th.

Joining the 21-year-old in leaving the Tractor Boys is former Republic of Ireland international Richard Keogh. 

Keogh - capped 26 times by his country - returned to Ipswich for the 2022/23 season, more than two decades after coming through the club's academy. 

The club is set to return to the second-tier of English football following their promotion this term. 

