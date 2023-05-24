Ruud Van Nistelrooy resigns as PSV Eindhoven boss with one game left of season

A statement from the club on Wednesday said Van Nistelrooy, 46, did not feel he had sufficient support following several recent discussions about 'internal affairs'.
EXIT STAGE LEFT: Ruud van Nistelrooy looks on prior to the UEFA Europa League knockout round play-off match between Sevilla FC and PSV Eindhoven. Pic: Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Wed, 24 May, 2023 - 13:19
Andy Hampson

Ruud Van Nistelrooy has resigned as manager of PSV Eindhoven ahead of their final game of the season, the Dutch club have announced.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid striker had been in charge for just one year at the Philips Stadion and won the Dutch Cup earlier this month.

PSV will secure a second-place finish in the Eredivisie if they take a point from their last game at AZ Alkmaar on Sunday.

A statement from the club on Wednesday said Van Nistelrooy, 46, did not feel he had sufficient support following several recent discussions about "internal affairs".

The club wanted him to see out of the season but he has opted to leave immediately. Fred Rutten will take charge for the trip to Alkmaar.

The statement read: "Van Nistelrooy reported this morning that in his opinion there was not enough support within the club to continue longer.

"He immediately explained this to the players and staff.

"PSV regrets Van Nistelrooy's decision and is grateful to him for winning the Johan Cruyff Shield and the KNVB Cup this season and hopes to close the football year with second place."

