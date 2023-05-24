Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr has red card rescinded - Spanish Football Federation

The Brazilian winger was sent off in stoppage time by referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea.
RED RESCINDED: Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, left, confronts Valencia fans in front of opponent Jose Gaya.. Pic: AP Photo/Alberto Saiz

Wed, 24 May, 2023 - 11:16
Reuters

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr's red card in Sunday's LaLiga match at Valencia, when he was also racially abused, has been rescinded, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) said on Tuesday.

The Brazilian winger was sent off in stoppage time by referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea for striking an opponent following a scuffle with Valencia players in which Vinicius appeared to be grabbed around the neck.

Vinicius had earlier been racially abused by fans at the Mestalla Stadium, which led to the game being halted for 10 minutes as the player pointed out people who were abusing him in the stands.

"The RFEF Competition Committee considers that the referee's assessment was determined by the omission of the entirety of the play that took place, which affected the refereeing decision," the federation said.

"The fact that he (the referee) was deprived of a decisive part of the facts led him to adopt an arbitrary decision. And this is because it was impossible for him to properly assess what happened."

Seven people accused of different hate crimes against Vinicius were detained by the Spanish police earlier on Tuesday.

The RFEF also announced that it had fined the club 45,000 euros and that the south stand of the Valencia stadium will be partially closed for five matches.

Valencia called the sanction "disproportionate" and "unfair", saying it harms the fans who were not involved in the "shameful incident". The club added they would appeal the partial closure of the stadium.

