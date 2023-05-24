Richie Holland confirms he didn't apply to become permanent Cork City boss

Richie Holland has confirmed that he has not applied for the vacant role as Cork City’s permanent first team manager.

The assistant boss took charge of the side following the resignation of Colin Healy back at the beginning of May and secured his first victory in his third game at the helm on Friday night against Sligo Rovers.

City posted an advertisement, which closed recently, looking for declarations of interest in the position.

But speaking on Tuesday afternoon - less than 24 hours after St Pats named interim manager Jon Daly as permanent boss - Holland insisted he won't be doing likewise.

“No, I didn’t apply. Being assistant manager and so on, no I didn’t apply,” he said.

“There was an application process and I think the club are dealing with that at the moment. We’re working as normal.

“I have enjoyed it to be honest. It's something I never thought about. I am an employee of the club and here to help.

“I wouldn't say I was out thinking I'd be a manager of the football club at the start of the season or anything like that. I have taken every day as it comes.

“And have enjoyed it. But it is a team effort I have to say. I’m not the only one calling the shots. Liam (Kearney) and the staff have a big say as well.

“The man who comes in or whoever it may be, it is their decision at the end of the day. I’ve a contract here, so do the staff.

“For us, we’re going to work and be professional and what will happen then will happen. Look as I say, the staff inside, most are from Cork and they’re really proud to work for the club and put on the tracksuit and be out there on weekends and so on and doing our best for the club and the fans, so that’s what we’ll continue to do.”

Holland is currently preparing City for their meeting with Champions Shamrock Rovers at Turner’s Cross on Friday night.

Asked about the challenge of managing the Rebel Army for that clash against their rivals Holland added; “Emm, I’m not manager.

“As a coaching staff we’re looking forward to it. When you work for a club like Cork City, every game is a big game, it doesn’t matter who it is against.

“There is an expectation every week for us to perform well. Look when you’re coming up against the top teams in the league, yes, it’s exciting because there is that element of if we do put in a performance like we did up in Tallaght, that you can get a result.

“It is a massive challenge, but it is a challenge we’re looking forward to. Hopefully there will be a big crowd and one for the lads to put in a good performance.

“They’ve rightfully won the league for the last number of years because they’ve played the best football. We have to be at our best to get something on Friday.”