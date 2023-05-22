Arsenal target Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan

Arsenal are pursuing a move for Ilkay Gundogan as Mikel Arteta looks to reshape his midfield for a sustained title push next season.

Gundogan is out of contract this summer and his future at Manchester City is uncertain. The champions are likely to offer him a new deal while Barcelona also hold a firm interest, but Arsenal have entered the running for his signature and the prospect of working alongside Arteta may appeal to the 32-year-old.