Juventus docked 10 points with immediate effect over transfer irregularities

The Serie A side were initially hit with a 15-point sanction in January, but the penalty was rescinded after an appeal
Juventus docked 10 points with immediate effect over transfer irregularities

DOCKED: Juventus have been docked 10 points. Pic: Nick Potts/PA

Mon, 22 May, 2023 - 20:57
PA Sport

Juventus have been docked 10 points by the Italian football federation for irregularities in the club’s accounting.

The Serie A side were initially hit with a 15-point sanction in January, but the penalty was rescinded after an appeal.

The federation has now moved to issue a new punishment after the federal court of appeal intervened, meaning the club could miss out on European football next season.

The sanctions relate to the club having artificially inflated the value of players in their accounts using capital gains.

Fabio Paratici resigned from his role at Tottenham last month (Mike Egerton/PA).

The appeal court, whilst upholding the charges against the club, acquitted officials Pavel Nedved, Paolo Garimberti, Assia Grazioli Venier, Caitlin Mary Hughes, Daniela Marilungo, Francesco Roncaglio and Enrico Vellano of wrongdoing.

Former Tottenham sporting director Fabio Paratici, who performed the same role at Juventus from 2018-21, received a two-year global ban from football from FIFA in April over his part in the matter, forcing him to resign from his position at Spurs.

The club said in a statement that they had taken note of the ruling and reserved “the right to read the reasons to evaluate a possible appeal”.

They added that the decision “arouses great bitterness in the club and in its millions of supporters” who have found themselves “penalised by the application of sanctions that do not seem to take into account the principle of proportionality”.

The points deduction sees the club drop to seventh in the Serie A table, a point outside the European qualification places.

More in this section

Republic of Ireland Women's National Team to play first ever game at the Aviva Stadium Republic of Ireland Women's National Team to play first ever game at the Aviva Stadium
Jon Daly celebrates 19/5/2023 St Patrick’s Athletic name Jon Daly as permanent manager
Republic of Ireland v Latvia - International Friendly Mikey Johnston discussed Ireland switch with James McCarthy before 'tough' decision
JuventusPlace: UK
Everton v Manchester City - Premier League - Goodison Park

Arsenal target Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd