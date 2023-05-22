St Patrick’s Athletic name Jon Daly as permanent manager

Jon Daly is the new manager of St Patrick’s Athletic, his caretaker status uplifted to permanent following an impressive audition of three wins from four matches.

The 40-year-old’s only blemish since succeeding his departed former boss Tim Clancy was a late 3-2 defeat at champions Shamrock Rovers seven days ago but there were sufficient signals of positivity in that match they led in, coupled with wins over Cork City, Drogheda United and Shelbourne to earn the post. Confirmation from Richmond Park is imminent.

It will be the Dubliner’s first permanent post but he does have the experience of two interim spells in charge of Scottish club Hearts in 2016 and 2017.

He worked in Finland as assistant at TPS Turku before Clancy entrusted him as his sidekick when the Meathman filled the vacancy created by the surprise defection of Stephen O’Donnell to Dundalk within a week of spearheading the 2021 FAI Cup final triumph.

Saints’ billionaire owner Garrett Kelleher and his colleagues sounded out a couple of potential candidates about assuming the Inchicore hotseat, including former Celtic chief Neil Lennon, and Daly had last week highlighted the perils of a limbo situation hovering over the players and himself.

That issue was resolved this morning when players were informed that the decision had been made and Daly would be remaining at the helm for the foreseeable future. Ending Shelbourne’s unbeaten record at Tolka Park last Friday clinched the deal.

Read More Sam Curtis header seals derby bragging rights for Pat's

The ex-Rangers and Dundee United striker first declared his interest in the vacancy following his opening 3-2 win at Cork City, expressing confidence in the ability of himself and his players to eradicate the inconsistency that left their position in the table fluctuating.

They welcome O’Donnell and his Dundalk side to Richmond Park on Friday, level on points but goal difference sees them sit in fourth spot.

UEFA Pro License holder Daly said: "I'm very happy to be the manager of this fantastic club and am looking forward to the challenge.

“I'd like to thank the club for the opportunity and will be doing my best for everyone involved in St Pat's.

“We've been happy with our performances over the last four games and have picked up three important wins.

“The attitude of the players has been excellent and we'll be looking to keep that going, starting on Friday against Dundalk in front of another big crowd at Richmond Park.

“Our supporters have been fantastic, as they showed again at Tolka Park on Friday, it makes a huge difference to the players on the pitch and we are looking forward to being back at home in Inchicore on Friday."

Jon Daly and Sam Curtis. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Kelleher added: "I'd like to congratulate Jon on his appointment as first team manager. We went through a thorough recruitment process, Jon has made a very positive impact on the team in recent weeks, winning three of his four matches in charge and we wish him luck in his new role."

Technical Director Alan Mathews, who will continue to work alongside Daly, said: "We're delighted that Jon has been appointed as St Patrick's Athletic Manager.

“Jon stepped into the role as interim a few weeks ago and has not only delivered positive results, but some very positive performances too.

“He's fully committed, driven, and wants to take the club forward in a direction that is fully aligned with our wider strategy.

“We are delighted to give Jon his first opportunity in Management and we are looking to supporting him, and the rest of the first team staff, who will all remain in place, to help fulfil his ambitions and those of club."