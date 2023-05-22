Man City third Premier League win in a row first step towards elusive treble

MAN CITY 1 CHELSEA 0

THE Manchester City supporters booed the Premier League anthem, every bit as enthusiastically as they roared their adoration for their heroes on yet another sunny May afternoon of title celebrations at the Etihad yesterday.

And, as Pep Guardiola lifted his fifth title in six seasons, the first leg of what looks like being just the second ever treble by an English team, this was the stark reality of City’s current situation.

The debate is already underway as to where this City team belongs among the all-time greats of English football and the conversation has long since rumbled as to whether Guardiola is the best-ever manager.

But the open animosity shown by those fans towards the Premier League was a timely reminder of the weighty list of charges that hang over the champions relating to financial fair play irregularities.

It meant that Premier League chief exec Richard Masters was in attendance at the Etihad but elected not to present City with the trophy that made them the first team since Manchester United 14 years ago to complete a hat-trick of titles.

Instead, Alex Williams, the revered former City goalkeeper of the 1980s who is about to retire after 33 years working with the club’s community department, did the honours.

But, until the allegations are dealt with by the League, the court of public opinion will continue to treat City’s achievement with a combination of cynicism, scepticism and, of course, plain jealousy.

What is beyond doubt, however, is the fact that City’s stranglehold on the game in England, and possibly Europe, looks like strengthening, not loosening, in the short-term.

Now, concedes Guardiola, a date with destiny is waiting when, and only then, City can consider themselves all-time greats if they lift the Champions League.

“There is a part that sometimes can be unfair for the fact you have to win the Champions League to get credit or value to what you have done,” he said.

“But you have to accept it and I think it's good. For a long time, you have to win the Champions League. I know it will not be complete if we don't win the Champions League.

“Sometimes, playing with this pressure is so nice and necessary. We tell each other a lot that we have to do it. But if we are not able to do it and the club continues in this way sooner or later we will do it. We have to try.”

Having won the league with Arsenal’s defeat on Saturday evening, City were able to rest nine players from the midweek mauling of Real Madrid. This was very much a City “B” team, albeit one with a bench that had cost almost half a billion pounds in transfer fees and had scored a combined 90 goals this season.

Yet it was a reserve team that completely out-played Chelsea for long periods and was easily capable of extending City’s unbeaten run to 24 games - 20 of them victories - thanks to Julian Alvarez’s first half goal.

It helped that Chelsea were such wretched opposition. Their players gave the champions a customary guard of honour before kick-off then showed the same deference in barely laying a glove on City.

Alvarez struck with a good finish from just inside the area, from Cole Palmer’s 12th minute pass, and that was enough in a performance that, for spells, looked like a post-season testimonial; more Harlem Globetrotters than the Galacticos who destroyed Madrid this week.

By the late stages, it was pure training session ahead of the more strenuous stuff to come - an FA Cup Final Manchester derby and the Champions League date with Inter Milan.

On came the “subs” - Stones, Haaland, De Bruyne, Rodri - for a tune-up and a reminder of the awesome might City have shown in winning this title.

Yes, there were uncharacteristic dips either side of the World Cup break but, consider, that on April 7, Arsenal held an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League table, having played a game more than City.

In the space of a little over six weeks, City have turned that into a seven-point lead and, in all likelihood, will win what was for so long billed as a title race for the ages by double-digit points.

"We always believed we could do this,” said defender Kyle Walker. “This group of lad are professionals and winners.

"Rest assured we are not finished. We have the FA Cup against our bitter rivals and then the Champions League. We will celebrate tonight and then move on to try and create history.”

Man City (4-1-4-1): Ortega 7; Walker 7, Akanji 6 (Stones 57, 6), Laporte 6 (Rodri 77, 6), Gomez 6 (De Bruyne 77, 6); Phillips 7; Mahrez 7 (Haaland 73, 6), Lewis 7, Foden 7, Palmer 8; Alvarez 7. Substitutes (not used) Ederson, Dias, Gundogan, Grealish, Silva.

Chelsea (3-4-2-1): Kepa 6; W Fofana 5, Silva 6, Chalobah 5; Azpilicueta 6, Hernandez 5, Loftus-Cheek 6 (Chukwuemeka 80), Hall 5 (Koulibaly 80); Sterling 7 (Madueke 69, 5), Gallagher 6 (Mudryk 69, 5); Havertz 5 (Pulisic 85). Substitutes (not used) Mendy, Felix, Ziyech, D Fofana.

Referee: M Oliver 7