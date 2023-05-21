Cork SFL: Nemo and Barr's continue to set pace, Douglas maintain good form 

Nemo Rangers and St Finbarr’s continue to set the pace in the Cork Credit Unions SFL after both sides recorded victories over the weekend.

The sides have shared the last six county titles between them and, based on their league form, that hegemony looks set to continue and their clash in the next round of fixtures will be eagerly anticipated.

Below them, Douglas are well set to take advantage of any slip-ups.

Paul Kerrigan rolled back the years for Nemo as he hit a hat trick, one from the penalty spot, in their 3-20 to 1-6 win over Kiskeam in Trabeg.

Two of his majors came in the first half but a goal from Thomas Casey kept the Duhallow side in touch at the break as they trailed 2-10 to 1-4. Nemo opened up their lungs from there, with Oran McElligott hitting 0-5 while Patrick O’Mahony and Dave Scannell pointed for Kiskeam.

St Finbarr’s recorded their fourth successive win when they bested Éire Óg in Ovens on Thursday evening. The Barr’s led by double scores at the break as 0-3 each from Cillian Myers Murray and Reece McInerney helped them to a 0-10 to 0-5 half time lead.

Éire Óg came back at them after the break, but two more points from Myers Murray and other scores from the likes of Eoin McGreevey ensured a 0-15 to 0-12 with for the city side.

Douglas continued their good form as they defeated Carbery Rangers by 2-15 to 1-5. Brian Hartnett and Conor Kingston were amongst their best performers while goals from Alan O’Hare and Conor Russell secured them their fourth win in-a-row.

Ciarán Santry was Carbery’s main man with 1-3, but his team now find themselves looking over their shoulder.

Ballincollig earned their first points of the campaign as they defeated Castlehaven by 3-10 to 2-11. Sean Kiely, Dara Dorgan and Peter O’Neill raised the green flags for Ballincollig, Cian Dorgan hit 0-5 while Robbie Minihane and Cathal Maguire had the goals for the Haven.

Finally, Cill na Martra moved into fourth spot as a result of their 2-14 to 1-10 win over Valley Rovers. The sides were tied at 0-6 at the break but a goal from Antaine Ó Cuana then gave the Gaeltacht side the initiative.

Another goal from Mike Ó Deasúnaigh all but ensured the win despite Eoin O’Reilly raising a green flag for the Valleys.

In Division 2 Clonakilty are joined on top of the pile with twelve points by Carrigaline with Newcestown just below them on eleven points.

The Carbery sides locked horns in Newcestown on Sunday morning and there was to be no separating them as the game ended at 0-9 apiece. Darren Gough and John Leahy were Clon’s top scores with 0-2 each while Richard O’Sullivan was the home side’s chief scorer as he kicked 0-7, including the equaliser.

Carrigaline are level with Clon as they remain unbeaten as a result of their 5-14 to 0-11 win over Aghada on Saturday. Three first half goals from Dan Greene, Callum Barrett and Kevin O’Reilly put the south east side in pole position at the break while further majors after the interval from Brian Coakley and Kevin Kavanagh compounded Aghada’s misery.

Goals proved to be the difference in Fermoy as the home side hit four and Clyda Rovers managed none. They won by 4-8 to 0-11 as Eoin Walsh and Dan O’Callaghan were Clyda’s main threat up front.

Goals were also the difference between Kanturk and St Michael’s as the Duhallow side won by 2-9 to 0-11. Grantas Buckinakas and Ian Walsh both hit 1-4 for the Duhallow side while for Michael’s Eric Hegarty and Robbie Cotter were on form.

Finally, two goals from Dónal Óg Hodnett gave O’Donovan Rossa a 2-11 to 0-16 win over Béal Átha ‘n Ghaorthaidh last week.