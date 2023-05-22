Leeds sweating on forward duo ahead of do or die Spurs clash

West Ham 3 Leeds United 1

Sam Allardyce all but admitted that Leeds are doomed if strike duo Patrick Bamford and Rodrigo are not on the pitch on the final day.

Leeds' destiny is no longer in their own hands after two VAR-approved goals in the second-half consigned them to a demoralising defeat.

Victory would have taken them side out of the bottom three and above Everton, and hopes were high that this might be achieved when Rodrigo fired them into an early lead.

But Declan Rice - in what might well be his final London Stadium appearance as a West Ham player - levelled soon after, and strikes from Jarrod Bowen and Manuel Lanzini completed the comeback after the break.

Leeds must now win at home to Tottenham on the final day and hope Everton - who are two points ahead - slip up against Bournemouth at Goodison Park. They must also pray that Leicester, a point behind and playing at Newcastle on Monday night before completing their campaign at home to West Ham, do not overtake them either.

Leeds stayed up on the final day under Jesse Marsch last season but even Allardyce - back in the big time as an emergency replacement for Javi Gracia for the final four games - seemed to think a repeat would be beyond them without their strikers. Bamford limped off early with a hamstring problem while Rodrigo played through the pain barrier with a foot injury.

"If both of those miss out based on what we do up front it's a big ask," Big Sam confessed.

"That is fact. I can't hide the fact of who am I going to play up front if both of those are missing? We might have to choose a completely different system.

"Both of them are struggling badly and I have to say I don't think any of the subs made a difference when we needed them."

Rodrigo fluffed a clear chance early on before by volleying a superb 17th-minute opener, direct from Weston McKennie's extremely long throw into a crowded box. The 32-year-old was there ahead of Angelo Ogbonna to despatch it with his left foot.

The lead lasted until the 32nd minute when Rice netted his fifth Hammers goal of the season.

Jarrod Bowen was put into a crossing position on the right by Pablo Fornals' precision pass and the forward picked out his England colleague in space at the back post for a simple finish.

Bamford limped off soon after to be replaced by Wilfried Gnonto and it was Leeds who were limp after the break.

They held out until the 72nd minute, when Bowen slipped the ball into the net from Danny Ings' clever pass, despite keeper Joel Robles getting a hand to it - and then it was over to VAR to work out if it was offside. It wasn't.

Sub Lanzini poked in a stoppage-time clincher set up by Lucas Paqueta that also required an offside check.

The win was yet more evidence that a troubled season for Hammers manager David Moyes is now ending happily, with the Europa Conference League final on June 7 the icing on the cake was in danger of being completely unpalatable only a few weeks ago.

"If you’re a West Ham supporter, there’s nothing you can do but applaud the team and how they’ve performed, because they’ve done remarkable," he said. "I hope that we’ve got something that we can really give them to shout about in a week or so’s time."

Allardyce hinted he would be happy to stay on at Leeds in the Championship - and argued that taking the job in the first place had not been a mistake.

"I sorted this club out in one season," he said - a reference to his four-year spell as West Ham manager between 2011 and 2015.

"All the evidence is there of what you have to put right and at the end of the season we will have that discussion.

"Lots of people said how mad I was for taking it but I'm not mad. Leeds United was too big a job for me to turn down, no matter how big a job it was."

West Ham (4-2-3-1): Fabianski 7; Coufal 6, Zouma 6 (Kehrer 46, 6), Ogbonna 6, Emerson 6; Soucek 7, Rice 7; Bowen 7 (Lanzini 84, 3), Paqueta 8, Fornals 8 (Johnson 90, 2); Ings 6 (Mubama 90, 2).

Leeds (4-2-3-1): Robles 8; Ayling 7, Kristensen 7, Struijk 6 (Greenwood 84, 3), Wober 6; Koch 6, Forshaw 6 (Aaronson 62, 4); Rodrigo 7, McKennie 6 (Roca 84, 3), Harrison 6 (Summerville 62, 5); Bamford 4 (Gnonto 34, 5).

Referee: Peter Bankes.