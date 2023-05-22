Sean Dyche urges Everton to shut out noise and opinions

Premier League: Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 Everton 1

Goodison Park has seen days like it before in recent times but Everton manager Sean Dyche wants his players to ignore the ‘noise’ and focus on the task.

Everton host Bournemouth next Sunday knowing they must better the results of Leeds United and Leicester City if they are to avoid relegation from the top flight for the first time since 1951.

Last year, Goodison was a cauldron of noise and blue smoke as Frank Lampard’s side turned around a 2-0 deficit against Crystal Palace to win 3-2 to secure their Premier League status in the penultimate game of the season.

This time the battle will go to the final day as Everton and Leeds are joined by Leicester – who look to be down mentally if not mathematically.

“The fans know it’s important – they’ve been absolutely terrific,” said Dyche. “I’ve reminded the players that there are a lot of good players here. They’re seeing through the challenges which I’ve spoken to them at length about.

“They’re seeing through the noise – they must forget about that.

“It’s a case of ‘look at what’s around us, look at the players we’ve got’.

“It’s not very easy (to ignore the noise) nowadays because there’s media everywhere.

“Everyone has an opinion on something but it’s part of being a modern footballer, manager or coach.

“You just remind them, it doesn’t affect what goes on out there. You can’t control all the opinion out there; we can change it and mould it by winning and playing well, but when we get out on the pitch that’s the freedom for us."

Dyche is pleased with the mentality of his players after they overcame the injury-enforced loss of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Nathan Patterson to earn a precious point through Yerry Mina six seconds from the end of the nine minutes of time added on to cancel out Hwang Hee Chan’s opener.

“A point doesn’t sound a lot, but maybe at this stage it is and I was also impressed with the will and the demand,” added Dyche.

“There’s been a shift but it means nothing unless we take care of ourselves this week.”

There was a contrast between the farewells of two Wolves players expected to depart this summer.

While captain Ruben Neves was afforded a standing ovation when he was substituted two minutes before time, Raul Jimenez threw his training top at the bench and stormed off down the tunnel after being denied the chance to come on.

The Mexico striker – who is Wolves’ record Premier League scorer – then shed tears on the lap of appreciation as fans chanted his name.

Head coach Julen Lopetegui admitted he got it wrong over not giving Jimenez the chance to say goodbye.

“Maybe I can do better as a coach and put him on the pitch for the last 10 minutes. I am critical of myself,” he said.

WOLVES (4-4-2): Bentley 6; Semedo 7, Dawson 8, Collins 6, Toti Gomes 7; A Traoré 7 (Cunha 88 minutes, 6), Neves 8 (B Traoré 90 minutes, 6), João Gomes 7, Podence 7 (Costa 70 minutes, 6), Sarabia 6 (Nunes 70 minutes, 6), Hwang Hee-Chan 7 (Lemina 74 minutes, 6).

EVERTON (3-5-1-1): Pickford 7; Patterson 6 (Keane 29 minutes, 6), Tarkowski 6, Mina 5; Iwobi 5, Gueye 5 (Holgate 82 minutes, 6), Onana 4 (Maupay 81 minutes, 6), Garner 5, McNeil 6; Doucouré 6; Calvert-Lewin 6 (Gray 45+2 minutes, 6).

Referee: David Coote 7/10.