Arsenal's season peters out on 'sad day' as Nottingham Forest survive

Notts Forest 1 Arsenal 0

“We didn't want it to end like this.”

That was the sad utterance of Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka as he reflected on another late season defeat and capitulation in the Premier League title race to worthy champions Manchester City.

Rewind to Monday, February 6 and Arsenal, despite losing at Everton, were five points clear of City, with a game in hand. It was the day City were charged with over 100 breaches of financial rules across nine seasons. Was the Abu Dhabi empire about to fall? No chance. The charges simply galvanised Pep Guardiola to prove he was still the best and so were his players. They had lost at Tottenham that weekend, but have not lost any of their 23 since. And that includes getting to the Champions League and FA Cup finals.

Indeed, a week or so after the FFP bombshell they went to Arsenal and dispatched them in a routine 3-1 victory. Arsenal, to their credit, won their next seven matches, scoring 23 goals in the process. But from the Sunday they gave up a two-goal lead at Liverpool, they've succumbed to City's unyielding pressure by winning only two of their last eight games – including another humbling at the feet of City at the Etihad.

To finish, another frustrating Performance and loss - this time at Forest's pulsating City ground. Xhaka remained defiant and almost oblivious to the sounds and scenes of euphoric celebrations among Forest players, staff and fans. The survival party was still cranking up hours after Arsenal's two coaches (for all the players and associated staff these days) had got them back to London.

For Steve Cooper's side, securing a second season back in the Premier League meant ambitions had been fulfilled. Second place in the table marked a huge improvement for Arsenal but a huge step away from their ultimate target.

Xhaka expanded: “This is a sad day for us, for everyone, for all the Arsenal fans. We didn’t want to end like this, but it happened now and the title is gone. It is easy to say now where it happened. The West Ham and Southampton game killed us a little bit. But still, the other games we had everything in our hands. Of course, there was the Man City game where we lost, but still after that I think we needed to (hang in there) but we didn’t. Against Brighton we lost. Today as well it was a very difficult game.”

Asked how or if Mikel Arteta's side could ever fully close the gap on City, he retorted: “I am totally the wrong guy to speak about it. You have the coach, you have the guys they are upstairs, they know better than me what’s the next step for this club. But, it’s maybe difficult to speak now about what happens next because we are disappointed and sad, but we have to keep going. We have worked 11 months very well, I think. Let's enjoy the last game at home and let's see forward.”

Next weekend's final fixture at home to Wolves wlll be Xhaka's last game for the club, ending a chequered seven-year spell at Arsenal, before he moves to German side Bayer Leverkusen this summer.

At 30, he is in the form of his career, but Arsenal are ready to release him, albeit for €15million, to make way for transfer targets such as West Ham's Declan Rice and Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo. It could also be a farewell affair for the likes of Kieran Tierney, Emile Smith Rowe, Reiss Nelson and others.

Xhaka added: “If someone told us before the season that we will be here, everyone would sign (for) it. Our goal was to be back in the top four. Now we are second. Of course when you are so close to the title you want to win the title. But we are there where we are, deserve to be where we are, and let’s see what happens next season. We have to go and do the next step.”

As much as this match was emblematic of Arsenal's spring collapse, it was of more interest to the locals how their inspirational head coach somehow managed to keep them up by making an astonishing 30 signings.

Looking elated and exhausted all at the same time, after Taiwo Awoniyi's first half winner, Cooper said: “There had to be so much change here as a consequence of us being in lower leagues for 20 years. We have to have the mindset that we have to keep changing so we don't get left behind. It will be harder next year but at least we have the opportunity to do that and grow the club.

“What's good for the club is good for me. I believe in myself and the level I can work at and this will probably be my most important year in coaching. No group has ever done what we have done in terms of coaching. What do you compare it to? There was nobody I could call to ask for advice. It was unique in terms of the amount of players we signed and transforming from the Championship to the Premier League. It has been my biggest driver, along with supporters, to show it could be done.”

NOTTS FOREST: Navas 7; Worrall 6, Felipe 7 (Boly 79), Niakhate 6; Aurier 7, Mangala 6, Yates 6, Lodi 6, Gibbs-White 9, Danilo 6 (Kouyate 72), Awoniyi 7 (Johnson 79).

Subs: Henessey, Toffolo, Surridge, Freuler, Dennis, Ayew.

ARSENAL: Ramsdale 6, White 6, Kiwior 5 (Tierney 63), Gabriel 6, Xhaka 5 (Nketiah 63), Jorginho 6, Partey 5, Odegaard 6, Saka 6, Trossard 5 (Vieira 70), Jesus 5.

Subs: Turner, Smith Rowe, Holding, Bandeira, Cozier-Duberry, Walters.

Referee: Anthony Taylor 5.

Att: 29,514.