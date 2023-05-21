West Ham come from behind to heap pressure on Leeds United

West Ham 3 Leeds 1

Leeds' destiny is no longer in their own hands after two VAR-approved goals in the second-half consigned them to costly defeat at West Ham.

Victory would have taken Sam Allardyce's side out of the bottom three and above Everton, and hopes were high that this might be achieved when Rodrigo fired them into an early lead.

But Declan Rice - in what might well be his final London Stadium appearance as a West Ham player - levelled soon after, and strikes from Jarrod Bowen and Manuel Lanzini completed the comeback after the break.

Leeds must now win at home to Tottenham on the final day and hope Everton - who are two points ahead - slip up against Bournemouth at Goodison Park. They must also pray that Leicester, a point behind and playing at Newcastle on Monday before completing their campaign at home to West Ham, do not overtake them either.

David Moyes made six changes from the side that secured West Ham's first European final in 47 years by beating AZ Alkmaar in the Europa Conference League semis on Thursday - but those incoming were all experienced hands.

That was hardly music to Big Sam's ears as the Leeds manager brought Pascal Struijk and Adam Forshaw into his starting line-up but Leeds made a lively start.

Patrick Bamford twice sprinted into the box but twice poor touches ruined everything. The first was his own and the second, after his pass reached Rodrigo unmarked at the far post, was the Spain striker's.

Rodrigo made up for that error in the 17th minute by volleying a superb opener, direct from Weston McKennie's extremely long throw into a crowded box. The 32-year-old was there ahead of Angelo Ogbonna to despatch it with his left foot.

The Hammers replied with a barrage of pressure that saw Tomas Soucek denied from close range by Joel Robles in a scramble from a corner.

The hosts turned that momentum into a 32nd-minute leveller from that man Rice. Jarrod Bowen was put into a crossing position on the right by Fornals' precision pass and the forward picked out his England colleague in space at the back post for a simple finish.

Leeds immediately made a change, with Bamford limping off to be replaced by Wilfried Gnonto before Robles was required to deny Lucas Paqueta at his near post.

There was still time for Leeds to regain the lead before the break but Gnonto missed his kick and Jack Harrison shanked the loose ball wide.

Robles began the second period by batting away decent hits from Paqueta and Bowen and then a downward header from Soucek.

Bowen slipped the ball into the net from Danny Ings' clever pass in the 72nd minute, despite Robles getting a hand to it - and then it was over to VAR to work out if it was offside. It wasn't and Allardyce's face was a picture of misery.

Leeds were caught out again straight after but Luke Ayling managed to deflect Fornals' goal-bound effort over. Substitute Crysencio Summerville almost burst through at the other end but Paqueta blocked his attempt at an equaliser and sub Lanzini poked in a stoppage-time clincher set up by Paqueta that also required an offside check.

Paqueta almost burst through for another but tried to set up Rice for a tap-in instead and messed it up.

West Ham (4-2-3-1): Fabianski 7; Coufal 6, Zouma 6 (Kehrer 46, 6), Ogbonna 6, Emerson 6; Soucek 7, Rice 7; Bowen 7 (Lanzini 84, 3), Paqueta 8, Fornals 8 (Johnson 90, 2); Ings 6 (Mubama 90, 2).

Leeds (4-2-3-1): Robles 8; Ayling 7, Kristensen 7, Struijk 6 (Greenwood 84, 3), Wober 6; Koch 6, Forshaw 6 (Aaronson 62, 4); Rodrigo 7, McKennie 6 (Roca 84, 3), Harrison 6 (Summerville 62, 5); Bamford 4 (Gnonto 34, 5).

Referee: Peter Bankes.