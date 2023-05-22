Going to war: How Pep Guardiola regained the whip hand in title race

Late January and early February was the period that defined this title race, and Manchester City’s chase for the treble, as Pep Guardiola went on the offensive.

Challenges to his authority, unhappiness at the attitude of many at his club - including his own fans - and unprecedented charges of wrongdoing from the Premier League: this was when Guardiola went to war … and won a title.

At war with Joao Cancelo

Man City entered the season with major question marks over the depth in the left-back position but nobody could have imagined how much worse the situation would become as players returned from the World Cup break.

Portuguese international Cancelo, one of Pep Guardiola’s best performers last season, and the only specialist left-back at the club following Benjamin Mendy’s trial for rape, had struggled for form all season.

But reports detailed how, as he remained sidelined following the World Cup, his relationship with the manager broke down to the point that Cancelo was seen to be challenging his authority.

There was only ever going to be one winner in that power struggle but allowing Cancelo to leave for Bayern Munich on loan in January, without having a replacement in the wings, might have been the biggest gamble of Guardiola’s City career.

It is one that has paid off spectacularly.

At war with his own club

A home meeting with Tottenham saw City still struggling to hit top form after the World Cup break and trailing 2-0 at half-time following two horrible defensive errors.

Guardiola was furious, launched into his players at the interval and saw them respond with four goals in the second half, thus avoiding a third successive defeat after losses at Southampton in the EFL Cup and in the Manchester derby.

But it was the manager’s calculated public onslaught after the win that captured the headlines.

Nobody was spared Guardiola’s impassioned rant as he questioned not only his players but staff and supporters, accusing the entire club of a general complacency.

"I want a reaction for all the club, all the reaction," he said. "Not just players staff and everyone. We are a happy flowers team. I don't want to be happy flowers, I want to beat Arsenal. If we play in that way Arsenal will destroy us.”

At war with the Premier League.

On February 6, the Premier League charged City with over 100 alleged breaches of their rules, relating to financial irregularities.

The day before, City had lost 1-0 at Spurs, Arsenal were in full flight and there was a real sense that Guardiola’s Midas touch was slipping.

The allegations drew a characteristically defiant and bellicose response from club and manager alike - and an astonishing reaction from City players on the field.

Whether coincidence, or a motivational tool brilliantly exploited by Guardiola, his team compiled a run of 19 wins and four draws in the 23 games leading up to being crowned champions on Saturday night.

The run has led City to a fifth league title in six years and to within two victories of a treble only once accomplished before in English football history.

City supporters still boo anthems for both the Champions and Premier Leagues but, as far as the domestic “enemy” is concerned, those charges - which, incidentally, will take years to be heard - may have been a catalyst for this incredible success.