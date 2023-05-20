Bayern stunned by Leipzig as Dortmund handed huge title boost

Champions surrender initiative with shock 3-1 defeat to Red Bull rivals in final home game of Bundesliga season
NO ANSWERS: Bayern Munich head coach Thomas Tuchel saw his side slump to a 3-1 defeat to Leipzig. Pic: AP Photo/Matthias Schrader

Sat, 20 May, 2023 - 21:21
The Bundesliga leaders, Bayern Munich, suffered a shock 3-1 home loss to RB Leipzig, leaving their title hopes hanging in the balance going into the last match day and offering Borussia Dortmund the chance to overtake them on Sunday.

The Bavarian side went ahead through Serge Gnabry but inexplicably took their foot off the gas and conceded three goals in the second half thanks to a Konrad Laimer strike and penalties from Christopher Nkunku and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Bayern, who have only the league title left to fight for after exiting the German Cup and Champions League in the quarter-finals following the arrival of Thomas Tuchel, remain top on 68 points. Dortmund, on 67, are in action at Augsburg on Sunday and a win would see them go into next week’s season finale in the driving seat.

Bayern were in complete control at the start and the in-form Gnabry rifled in off the post in the 25th minute for his fifth goal in four matches. But they almost instantly became complacent, giving Leipzig too much space and allowing them to create a string of chances, with Yann Sommer making three fine stops.

They eventually paid the price for their sluggishness in the 65th minute when Laimer, who is expected to join Bayern next season, drilled in an equaliser from a deflected pass.

Leipzig’s turnaround was complete in the 76th minute after Nkunku was brought down in the box and the France international stepped up to beat Sommer from the spot. A second penalty in the 85th minute from Szoboszlai for a handball completed a disastrous afternoon for Tuchel’s team.

Leipzig’s first victory in Munich guarantees them third place and a Champions League spot next season. Bayern travel to Cologne next week while Dortmund host Mainz.

