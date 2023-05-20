Bayern stunned by Leipzig as Dortmund handed huge title boost

The Bundesliga leaders, Bayern Munich, suffered a shock 3-1 home loss to RB Leipzig, leaving their title hopes hanging in the balance going into the last match day and offering Borussia Dortmund the chance to overtake them on Sunday.

The Bavarian side went ahead through Serge Gnabry but inexplicably took their foot off the gas and conceded three goals in the second half thanks to a Konrad Laimer strike and penalties from Christopher Nkunku and Dominik Szoboszlai.