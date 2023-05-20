Forest stun Arsenal to secure safety and crown Man City champs

Taiwo Awoniyi scored his tenth goal of his short Nottingham Forest career to guarantee his side Premier League football next season
Forest stun Arsenal to secure safety and crown Man City champs

Nottingham Forest's Taiwo Awoniyi (right) celebrates with team-mate Morgan Gibbs-White after scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the City Ground, Nottingham. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire. 

Sat, 20 May, 2023 - 19:32
Nick Callow, City Ground

Premier League: Nottingham Forest 1 Arsenal 0 

TAIWO AWONIYI scored his tenth and the most important goal of his short Nottingham Forest career to guarantee his side Premier League football next season – and hand the title to Manchester City.

The Nigerian struck in the 19th minute of this bizarre match which Arsenal dominated without ever looking like scoring. The outstanding Morgan Gibbs-White made the goal and was by far the best player on the pitch.

There can be few atmospheres as good as the one generated here in the Midlands – the home of the two-time European Cup winners – especially when they have something to celebrate as they did in this match.

Few gave Steve Cooper's side a chance of surviving their first season back in the Premier League and they have now done it with a game to spare.

What a cause for celebration here – and over in Manchester, where Pep Guardiola's men were crowned champions without having to kick a ball. And what a cause for despair for Arsenal, who had hoped to come here to claim the title for themselves before their miserable run of just two wins from eight matches cost them top spot.

Arsenal had all the ball (over 80% of possession and more than ten attempts on goal) but ultimately no idea how to break Forest down. To think Arsenal won 5-0 when the two teams met in London earlier this season.

The longer the match went on, the better the atmosphere as the Forest fans anticipated their survival dream coming true. Arsenal were well represented in the crowd but there was nothing their travelling thousands could do to be heard above the spine-tingling din created by the City Ground faithful.

Bigger and better teams than this patched-up Arsenal side have fallen here and the passion from the stands seemed to give Cooper's men an added bite in their challenges and a greater sense of urgency to challenge for every loose ball.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST: Navas 7; Worrall 6, Felipe 7 (Boly 79), Niakhate 6; Aurier 7, Mangala 6, Yates 6, Lodi 6, Gibbs-White 9, Danilo 6 (Kouyate 72), Awoniyi 7 (Johnson 79). 

Subs: Henessey, Toffolo, Surridge, Freuler, Dennis, Ayew.

ARSENAL: Ramsdale 6, White 6, Kiwior 5 (Tierney 63), Gabriel 6, Xhaka 5 (Nketiah 63), Jorginho 6, Partey 5, Odegaard 6, Saka 6, Trossard 5 (Vieira 70), Jesus 6. 

Subs: Turner, Smith Rowe, Holding, Bandeira, Cozier-Duberry, Walters.

Ref: Anthony Taylor 4 

Att: 29,514

More in this section

Republic of Ireland v Wales - UEFA European U17 Championship Final Tournament Ireland U17s bounce back in style with win over Wales
AFC Bournemouth v Manchester United - Premier League - Vitality Stadium Casemiro stunner edges United ever closer to Champions League
Fulham v Crystal Palace - Premier League - Craven Cottage Late Ward leveller spoils Mitrovic’s scoring return
<p>ALL OVER AGAIN: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola celebrates after winning last season's Premier League following the Premier League match against Aston Villa at The Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Pic: PA Wire</p>

'Something very special' — Gündogan and City toast third title in a row

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd