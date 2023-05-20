Forest stun Arsenal to secure safety and crown Man City champs

Premier League: Nottingham Forest 1 Arsenal 0

TAIWO AWONIYI scored his tenth and the most important goal of his short Nottingham Forest career to guarantee his side Premier League football next season – and hand the title to Manchester City.

The Nigerian struck in the 19th minute of this bizarre match which Arsenal dominated without ever looking like scoring. The outstanding Morgan Gibbs-White made the goal and was by far the best player on the pitch.

There can be few atmospheres as good as the one generated here in the Midlands – the home of the two-time European Cup winners – especially when they have something to celebrate as they did in this match.

Few gave Steve Cooper's side a chance of surviving their first season back in the Premier League and they have now done it with a game to spare.

What a cause for celebration here – and over in Manchester, where Pep Guardiola's men were crowned champions without having to kick a ball. And what a cause for despair for Arsenal, who had hoped to come here to claim the title for themselves before their miserable run of just two wins from eight matches cost them top spot.

Arsenal had all the ball (over 80% of possession and more than ten attempts on goal) but ultimately no idea how to break Forest down. To think Arsenal won 5-0 when the two teams met in London earlier this season.

The longer the match went on, the better the atmosphere as the Forest fans anticipated their survival dream coming true. Arsenal were well represented in the crowd but there was nothing their travelling thousands could do to be heard above the spine-tingling din created by the City Ground faithful.

Bigger and better teams than this patched-up Arsenal side have fallen here and the passion from the stands seemed to give Cooper's men an added bite in their challenges and a greater sense of urgency to challenge for every loose ball.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST: Navas 7; Worrall 6, Felipe 7 (Boly 79), Niakhate 6; Aurier 7, Mangala 6, Yates 6, Lodi 6, Gibbs-White 9, Danilo 6 (Kouyate 72), Awoniyi 7 (Johnson 79).

Subs: Henessey, Toffolo, Surridge, Freuler, Dennis, Ayew.

ARSENAL: Ramsdale 6, White 6, Kiwior 5 (Tierney 63), Gabriel 6, Xhaka 5 (Nketiah 63), Jorginho 6, Partey 5, Odegaard 6, Saka 6, Trossard 5 (Vieira 70), Jesus 6.

Subs: Turner, Smith Rowe, Holding, Bandeira, Cozier-Duberry, Walters.

Ref: Anthony Taylor 4

Att: 29,514