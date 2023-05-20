Ireland U17s bounce back in style with win over Wales

U17 EURO FINALS

Republic of Ireland 3 (Naj Razi 23, Ike Orazi 34, Romeo Akachukwu 62) Wales 0

Ireland have put themselves back into the equation to reach the knockout stages of the U17 Euros after recovering from Wednesday’s 5-1 pummelling by Poland to record a similarly emphatic victory over Wales.

With the top two from the four-nation group progressing to the quarter-finals, victory over tournament hosts Hungary in Tuesday’s final game should send the Boys in Green through. Hungary and Poland meet tonight at 7pm.

A Naj Razi finish on the rebound from his retaken penalty gave Colin O’Brien’s the lead on 23 minutes before his Shamrock Rovers teammate Ike Orazi found the top corner for the second 11 minutes later.

Waterford’s Romeo Akachukwu, the only newcomer to the side from the opening game of the tournament, polished off the win with a superb team goal just past the hour.

The Welsh were also wounded by a heavy defeat on the first day, losing 3-0 to Hungary, and their new-look team with six changes began ablaze.

Only a fingertip intervention by Ireland goalkeeper Jason Healy flicked Iwan Morgan’s dipping shot onto the inside of the post, denying the Dragons the breakthrough inside the first 20 seconds.

Ireland were living dangerously, aware defeat would eliminate them with Tuesday’s final pool game against the Hungarians to spare, and were fortunate that Freddie Issaka’s drilled delivery across the goalmouth didn’t reach a colleague’s connection.

Wales were defensively brittle, however, and Ike Orazi’s dribble into the box from Mason Melia’s pass was halted by an errand trip by Sam Parker.

Twice Razi was foiled by Luke Armstrong from the spot following encroachment by the goalkeeper but the second was immaterial, as the attacker gobbled up the loose ball to stroke home.

Parker was suffering a torrid afternoon in the Felcsút heat, with his missed header presenting the ball to Orazi just inside the box.

He still had work to do but a swift shift of the ball from his left to right foot allowed him space to bend his rising shot into the top corner.

There was little evidence of Wales mounting a comeback after the break and the outcome was sealed on 62 minutes when a fluid move from the back involving Kaylem Harnett and Razi was fed to Akachukwu, who unleashed a rocket from 25 yards into the top corner.

IRELAND: J Healy; K Harnett (D Babb 64), J Grante, F Turley, C O’Sullivan; D McGrath, R Akachukwu (T Mooney 90); L Kehir (M Murray 90), N Razi (M Moore 77), I Ozari (N Okuson 77); M Melia.

Referee: Elchin Masiyev (AZE) ENDS