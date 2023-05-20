Mina's last-gasp goal rescues pivotal point for Everton 

Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 Everton 1

Yerry Mina rescued a point and possibly Everton’s Premier League future after a dramatic late equaliser at Molineux.

Mina rammed the ball home with barely 20 seconds to spare after it looked like Hwang Hee Chan’s 34th-minute opener was enough to secure Wolves’ fifth-straight home win.

Sean Dyche’s side started well and forced two chances through Dominic Calvert-Lewin but he was forced off just before half-time after Nathan Patterson also departed to injury. By then Hwang Hee Chan had put Wolves ahead and there appeared no way back for the Toffees.

Everton are now two points above the relegation zone as Leeds United go to West Ham United tomorrow and Leicester City travel to Newcastle United on Monday night.

The visitors made the better start and had two big chances inside the first 11 minutes. Both fell to Calvert-Lewin, but the 26-year-old striker fired into the sidenetting after Jerry Mina helped on Dwight McNeil’s free kick. Then he guided a header over the bar from Alex Iwobi’s cross.

Adama Traoré, almost certainly making his last home appearance for Wolves before leaving in the summer, was booked for a strong challenge on Amadou Onana.

Everton’s luck took a turn for the worse when Nathan Patterson limped off injured in the 29th minute. Michael Keane replaced him.

Traoré was to play a major role as Wolves took the lead with their first attempt of the game.

Abdoulaye Doucoure conceded possession deep in the Wolves half and Traore set off, sprinting some 70 yards before shooting.

His low effort was palmed away by Jordan Pickford but only as far as Hwang Hee Chan, who steered home the rebound.

Worse was to follow for Everton as Calvert-Lewin limped off with what appeared to be a recurrence of his groin injury, Demarai Gray coming on.

Wolves went close to a second goal twice in a matter of seconds either side of the hour.

Pablo Sarabia curled a couple of feet wide after being found by Traoré, who had swapped wings, then Nelson Semedo fired an angled shot wide after good work Ruben Neves.

Daniel Podence screwed a volley wide from Toti’s cross as Wolves appeared to take control.

Gray forced Daniel Bentley’s first save of the game when he cut inside and curled goalwards, the goalkeeper tipping the ball away.

Iwobi’s skidding drive was deflected wide as Everton produced a rare attack. Gray’s shot cannoned off Nathan Collins at the death.

Then Mina equalised to spark scenes of jubilation among the Everton fans after Bentley missed a deep cross under pressure from James Tarkowski, who headed the ball back into danger area.

Wolves (4-4-2): Bentley 6; Semedo 7, Dawson 8, Collins 6, Toti Gomes 7; A Traoré 7, Neves © 8 (B Traoré 90 minutes, 6), João Gomes 7, Podence 7 (Costa 70 minutes, 6), Sarabia 6 (Nunes 70 minutes, 6), Hwang Hee-chan 7 (Lemina 74 minutes, 6).

Substitutes: Sá, Jiménez, Cunha, Kilman, Bueno.

Booked: Traoré, Semedo, Nunes.

Everton (3-5-1-1): Pickford 7; Patterson 6 (Keane 29 minutes, 6), Tarkowski 6, Mina 5; Iwobi 5, Gueye 5 (Holgate 82 minutes, 6), Onana 4 (Maupay 81 minutes, 6), Garner 5, McNeil 6; Doucouré 6; Calvert-Lewin 6 (Gray 45+3 minutes, 6).

Substitutes: Begovic, Lonergan, McAllister, Simms, Welch.

Booked: Garner.

Referee: David Coote 7/10.

Attendance: 31,684.