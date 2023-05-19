Bohemians come from two down to share the spoils with Dundalk

Dundalk 2 Bohemians 2

Second half goals from Declan McDaid and Ali Coote saw Bohemians fight back from two goals down to avoid a third straight defeat against Dundalk at Oriel Park.

Declan Devine’s side looked set for another loss as a third minute opener from Patrick Hoban and an own goal from James Talbot had the Lilywhites two goals to the good after half an hour.

However, the Gypsies rallied well in the second half to become the first side since Derry City in 2019 to fight back from two down to claim a point at Oriel.

The Louth men got off to a dream start when they hit the front after just 170 seconds. Robbie McCourt’s corner caught Talbot in no man’s land with Hoban punishing the error by heading in his 16th career goal against Bohs.

Dundalk then doubled their lead on the half hour mark with Connor Malley’s thunderbolt crashing off the bar before coming off the back of the helpless Talbot for an unfortunate own goal by the goalkeeper.

The visitors upped the ante in the second half and and having tested Shepperd moments earlier, substitute Declan McDaid pulled one back for Bohs on 77 minutes when he beat the Welsh goalkeeper to Jordan Flores’ corner to make it 2-1.

Then came the equaliser three minutes from time when Coote's free wide on the left evaded everyone and crept past Shepperd to the bottom corner.

DUNDALK: Shepperd; Davies, Muller, Williams (Elliott 91), McCourt; Malley, Lewis (Doyle 73); Martin (Ward 73), Yli-Kokko (Kelly 60), O’Kane; Hoban.

BOHEMIANS: Talbot; Buckley, Nowak, Radkowski, Flores; McDonnell (Kirk 91), McManus (McDaid HT); Twardek, Clarke (Benn HT), Coote; Williams (Afolabi 76).

REFEREE: Neil Doyle (Dublin).