Bohemians come from two down to share the spoils with Dundalk

The Gypsies rallied well in the second half to become the first side since Derry City in 2019 to fight back from two down to claim a point at Oriel.
Bohemians come from two down to share the spoils with Dundalk

SECOND HALF COME BACK: Bohemians come from two down to share the spoils with Dundalk. Pic: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Fri, 19 May, 2023 - 22:12
James Rogers

Dundalk 2 Bohemians 2 

Second half goals from Declan McDaid and Ali Coote saw Bohemians fight back from two goals down to avoid a third straight defeat against Dundalk at Oriel Park.

Declan Devine’s side looked set for another loss as a third minute opener from Patrick Hoban and an own goal from James Talbot had the Lilywhites two goals to the good after half an hour.

However, the Gypsies rallied well in the second half to become the first side since Derry City in 2019 to fight back from two down to claim a point at Oriel.

The Louth men got off to a dream start when they hit the front after just 170 seconds. Robbie McCourt’s corner caught Talbot in no man’s land with Hoban punishing the error by heading in his 16th career goal against Bohs.

Dundalk then doubled their lead on the half hour mark with Connor Malley’s thunderbolt crashing off the bar before coming off the back of the helpless Talbot for an unfortunate own goal by the goalkeeper.

The visitors upped the ante in the second half and and having tested Shepperd moments earlier, substitute Declan McDaid pulled one back for Bohs on 77 minutes when he beat the Welsh goalkeeper to Jordan Flores’ corner to make it 2-1.

Then came the equaliser three minutes from time when Coote's free wide on the left evaded everyone and crept past Shepperd to the bottom corner.

DUNDALK: Shepperd; Davies, Muller, Williams (Elliott 91), McCourt; Malley, Lewis (Doyle 73); Martin (Ward 73), Yli-Kokko (Kelly 60), O’Kane; Hoban.

BOHEMIANS: Talbot; Buckley, Nowak, Radkowski, Flores; McDonnell (Kirk 91), McManus (McDaid HT); Twardek, Clarke (Benn HT), Coote; Williams (Afolabi 76).

REFEREE: Neil Doyle (Dublin).

More in this section

Michael Duffy celebrates a goal 19/5/2023 Derry top the table as they ease past UCD
Shamrock Rovers v Drogheda United - SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division Drogheda defeat Rovers to knock them off the top of the table 
Galway stroll to Treaty win Galway stroll to Treaty win
<p>HOME WIN: Cork City's John O'Donovan Cork City in action against Niall Morahan of Sligo Rovers. Pic: Stephen Marken/Sportsfile</p>

Keating's goal seals win for Cork City over Sligo Rovers

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd